Fintech Focus For October 28, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “The more interaction, the more content is pushed out.”
One Big Thing In Fintech: Wall Street’s top watchdog won concessions in a debate between U.S. regulators over how to police stablecoins, clearing a path for the Securities and Exchange Commission to crack down on the $131 billion market.
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- The top most influential fintechs.
- Visa looks to push BNPL space.
- Valley Bank adds payments app.
- 99Pay can now buy/sell bitcoin.
- Voyager, Mavericks teaming up.
- Extend raises a $40M Series B.
- JPMorgan is live with Proxymity.
- CB Insights talks fintech trends.
- Ocrolus has launched with Plaid.
- Reddit developing NFT markets.
- Nubank submitted an IPO filing.
- B2B BNPL platform Billie raises.
- Zolve closing on $40M Series A.
- Synctera has added t-minus10.
- Immunefi raises $5M in funding.
- Forward AI has launched PaaS.
- Revolut has acquired Wanted.
- Graph has integrated with Near.
- Torpago secures $77M in funds.
- Feedzai adds RiskOps platform.
- Ubiquity secures an investment.
- Helpshift is expanding in fintech.
- Onfido grows and acquires EYN.
- Fabric raises a $200M Series C.
- Envestnet, YieldX partnering up.
- Osmosis ends $21M token sale.
- Button Finance secures a seed.
- Payveris launches a bill center.
- Getsafe got expansion approval.
Watch Out For This: Blackrock CEO Larry Fink said he thinks the next 1,000 unicorns, or start-ups worth at least $1 billion, will be involved in climate technology.
Interesting Reads:
- Regulators talk crypto holdings.
- O’Leary: How to avoid burnout?
- Millions resign across America.
- Threats of China’s smart cities.
- COVID invections reach highs.
- CA to administer kids vaccines.
- Hertz, Carvana focused on EVs.
- The rush to tax unrealized gain.
Market Moving Headline: There were plenty of reasons for Tesla Inc. to rally Monday. Everything from Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s blockbuster order to buying by passive funds and a squeeze on short sellers.
But other forces were at play in goosing the gain: options traders who piled on bullish bets, and market makers who were forced to purchase shares to hedge their positions as the stock surged.
