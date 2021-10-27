Fintech Focus For October 28, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “The more interaction, the more content is pushed out.”

Source: Benzinga

One Big Thing In Fintech: Wall Street’s top watchdog won concessions in a debate between U.S. regulators over how to police stablecoins, clearing a path for the Securities and Exchange Commission to crack down on the $131 billion market.

Source: Bloomberg

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Blackrock CEO Larry Fink said he thinks the next 1,000 unicorns, or start-ups worth at least $1 billion, will be involved in climate technology.

Source: CNBC

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: There were plenty of reasons for Tesla Inc. to rally Monday. Everything from Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s blockbuster order to buying by passive funds and a squeeze on short sellers.

But other forces were at play in goosing the gain: options traders who piled on bullish bets, and market makers who were forced to purchase shares to hedge their positions as the stock surged.

Source: Bloomberg