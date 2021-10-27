 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For Alphabet
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For Alphabet

Within the last quarter, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 6 6 1 0 0
Last 30D 4 5 1 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Alphabet has an average price target of $3346.15 with a high of $3660.00 and a low of $3090.00.

Below is a summary of how these 13 analysts rated Alphabet over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 5.48% over the past month.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for GOOGL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Oct 2021Monness, Crespi, HardtMaintainsBuy
Oct 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOGL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (GOOGL)

Trillion Dollar Tesla: We've Been Bullish On The Stock, But This May Be A Good Time To Add Downside Protection.
Why Alphabet Shares Are Moving Higher Today
Aerospace & Defense Struggle to Launch with Lockheed and Raytheon
Yes, Crypto Could Be The 5th Best Performing Asset By 2024
If You Invested $1,000 In Google When It Acquired YouTube, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARFintech Analyst Ratings