 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LIVE DEMO: This Trading Platform Could Supercharge Your Trading

Benzinga Staff  
October 26, 2021 7:00pm   Comments
Share:
LIVE DEMO: This Trading Platform Could Supercharge Your Trading

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

The rise of retail trading over the last several years has led to a dramatic increase in the number of trading platforms that provide access to institutional-quality trading tools. However, with so many platforms out there, it's difficult to know which to use for your trading. 

This week, Benzinga is proud to present an exclusive demo with one such platform that could take your trading and investing to the next level: Orion Multi-Trader. 

Features Of Orion Multi-Trader

Orion Multi-Trader was designed from the ground up with traders in mind. The platform offers access to any asset class, including futures, equities, options, crypto, and forex, support for multiple order routing, and automation tools without the need for programming.

Among the platform's features that will be showcased on Friday:

  • Customizable workspaces
  • The SuperDOM Ladder
  • How to use its automation features
  • And more

Orion Multi-Trader is available on the Tradier platform. The platform starts at $50 per month and includes $0 commissions for both equities and equity options.

How To Watch

The 30-minute demo will air live on Benzinga's Youtube channel Friday, October 29 at 10:00 am ET. It can also be viewed in the video below. The demo will be hosted by Benzinga's Spencer Israel with Orion CEO and Founder Paresh Malde. 

To learn more about Orion on Tradier, click here.

To Learn More about Orion, click here. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: orion orion multi-trader Tradier Tradier BrokerageNews Markets Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com