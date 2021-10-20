Fintech Focus For October 21, 2021
One Big Thing In Fintech: One would likely not purchase a house without first looking at comparable home sales.
That is according to Saad Hussain, founder and CEO at Vesica Technologies, the company behind SHIFT, a search engine for the options market.
“As a former broker, it’s not about the democratization of finance. It’s really the democratization of data. That’s where the money is,” Hussain said in an interview alongside CTO Dr. Alessandro Warth, a former software engineer at Alphabet Inc-owned Google.
Read below to find out more on how Vesica’s SHIFT Search is making market data more accessible and actionable for market participants.
Source: Benzinga
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Voyager: Bitcoin going to moon.
- Stripe makes India acquisition.
- Proportunity adds $150M round.
- PayPal may purchase Pinterest.
- tZERO ATS receives approvals.
- UBS AM, FundsDLT ended pilot.
- Multiverse adds an investment.
- Lukka has bought Blox Finance.
- Animoca adds new $65M round.
- Embed secured $60M in funds.
- Pismo secures $108M Series B.
- Pimco looks into crypto trading.
- Unstoppable Finance adds $5M.
- Primer secures $50M Series B.
- Cboe adds ErisX for digital offer.
- NBA lands crypto sponsorships.
- MDM adds cash trading feature.
- Element Finance secures $32M.
- Hash raises $40M in new round.
- IBKR added crypto for advisors.
- Picasso added crypto payment.
- Sommelier adds $23M Series A.
- UpEquity adding a $50M round.
- Cosmos, Forte have teamed up.
- MX introduces MXdata offering.
- Goldman partnering with AmEx.
- Wells Fargo, Trovata partnering.
- Alloy eyeing credit underwriting.
- Chargebee releases integration.
- Citi taps new global digital head.
Watch Out For This: Stagflation isn’t quite the word. But for a world economy still trying to find its post-pandemic footing, the combination of lower growth and higher inflation evident in the latest readings from Bloomberg Economics’ nowcasts still isn’t good news.
Source: Bloomberg
Interesting Reads:
Market Moving Headline: Despite U.S. Equities trading near all-time highs, various market indicators and surveys suggest that sentiment is in neutral territory at best and thus remains a supporting factor for higher index levels.
Source: Merrill
