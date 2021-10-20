 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For October 21, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 20, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”

Source: Robert Louis Stevenson

One Big Thing In Fintech: One would likely not purchase a house without first looking at comparable home sales.

That is according to Saad Hussain, founder and CEO at Vesica Technologies, the company behind SHIFT, a search engine for the options market.

“As a former broker, it’s not about the democratization of finance. It’s really the democratization of data. That’s where the money is,” Hussain said in an interview alongside CTO Dr. Alessandro Warth, a former software engineer at Alphabet Inc-owned Google.

Read below to find out more on how Vesica’s SHIFT Search is making market data more accessible and actionable for market participants.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Voyager: Bitcoin going to moon.
  • Stripe makes India acquisition.
  • Proportunity adds $150M round.
  • PayPal may purchase Pinterest.
  • tZERO ATS receives approvals.
  • UBS AM, FundsDLT ended pilot.
  • Multiverse adds an investment.
  • Lukka has bought Blox Finance.
  • Animoca adds new $65M round.
  • Embed secured $60M in funds.
  • Pismo secures $108M Series B.
  • Pimco looks into crypto trading.
  • Unstoppable Finance adds $5M.
  • Primer secures $50M Series B.
  • Cboe adds ErisX for digital offer.
  • NBA lands crypto sponsorships.
  • MDM adds cash trading feature.
  • Element Finance secures $32M.
  • Hash raises $40M in new round.
  • IBKR added crypto for advisors.
  • Picasso added crypto payment.
  • Sommelier adds $23M Series A.
  • UpEquity adding a $50M round.
  • Cosmos, Forte have teamed up.
  • MX introduces MXdata offering.
  • Goldman partnering with AmEx.
  • Wells Fargo, Trovata partnering.
  • Alloy eyeing credit underwriting.
  • Chargebee releases integration.
  • Citi taps new global digital head.

Watch Out For This: Stagflation isn’t quite the word. But for a world economy still trying to find its post-pandemic footing, the combination of lower growth and higher inflation evident in the latest readings from Bloomberg Economics’ nowcasts still isn’t good news.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Despite U.S. Equities trading near all-time highs, various market indicators and surveys suggest that sentiment is in neutral territory at best and thus remains a supporting factor for higher index levels.

Source: Merrill

