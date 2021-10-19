 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For October 20, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2021 6:44pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.”

Source: Confucius

One Big Thing In Fintech: Mexico repeatedly tops most innovative fintech hub lists, and neobank and digital wallet transactions are consistently increasing — during COVID lockdowns they rose by an estimated 80%.

Source: TechCrunch

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Euroclear alongside several institutions has successfully completed an experiment which tested central bank digital currency (CBDC) for settling French treasury bonds on a test blockchain.

Source: The Trade

Interesting Reads:

  • Vaccine mix-and-match to come.
  • Food shortage next supply issue.
  • Democrats eye deal on economy.

Market Moving Headline: We cannot remember a week with so much evidence that our longstanding “anti-transitory” US inflation view is correct, but the Fed has interpretive precedence over us. Q4 is starting out in risk-on mode, which is reasonable, but expect a noisier 2022.

Source: Nordea

