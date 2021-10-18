Fintech Focus For October 19, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.”

Source: Ralph Waldo Emerson

One Big Thing In Fintech: “The advisors have to work in the best interest of their clients – that sounds like a beautiful thing – but what ended up happening was the complete opposite.”

See how Ken Mooso is tackling that dynamic with the social investing app PersonaFi.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Klarna strengthens credit check.

Capital One acquires TripleTree.

Expensify rolls out new offerings.

TietoEvry sets out new strategy.

HKEX launching new contracts.

Cybersource, Ebanx partnering.

Zopa raises $300M at $1B value.

Interactive Brokers lists cryptos.

Unreserved secures new leader.

Previse is looking to Mastercard.

GoHenry hones education offer.

JPM’s Neovest adds leadership.

Cais, Digital Asset explore DLT.

Launch of Polygon accelerator.

ICE has sold off Euroclear stake.

Fiserv looking to buy BentoBox.

Chip closes on big crowdfunding.

Pagaya, SoFi partner on access.

Fibr to power Euro SME lending.

TMX launches TSX MOC facility.

N26 increasing valuation to $9B.

Deal adds $425B at $5.5B value.

Watch Out For This: On October 18, the New York Attorney General Letitia James announced cease and desist letters to two cryptocurrency lending firms. Another three firms received requests for information on corporate ownership and handling of user deposits.

Source: Block

Interesting Reads:

Forbearances are declining fast.

AmEx opened up 1-month WFH.

Tesla shares are gently roaring.

U.K. virus surge sparking probes.

Risk-free crypto trading is back?

Apple redesigned MacBook Pro.

Decentraland is hosting festivals.

Rockbridge eyeing environment.

Market Moving Headline: “Tightening monetary policy cycles have historically been positive for stocks.”

Source: TS Lombard