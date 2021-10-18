 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For October 19, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2021 6:22pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.”

Source: Ralph Waldo Emerson

One Big Thing In Fintech: “The advisors have to work in the best interest of their clients – that sounds like a beautiful thing – but what ended up happening was the complete opposite.”

See how Ken Mooso is tackling that dynamic with the social investing app PersonaFi.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: On October 18, the New York Attorney General Letitia James announced cease and desist letters to two cryptocurrency lending firms. Another three firms received requests for information on corporate ownership and handling of user deposits.

Source: Block

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: “Tightening monetary policy cycles have historically been positive for stocks.”

Source: TS Lombard

