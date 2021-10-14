Fintech Focus For October 15, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “I think the transformation we’re living through now could be every bit as big as the internet was in the 1990s.”
Source: Gary Gensler
One Big Thing In Fintech: Fair and efficient markets.
Everybody wants them. Few are willing to combine the capital and know-how to make it happen.
That’s the key takeaway from a conversation with MIAX’s chief communications officer Andy Nybo. Read below to find out more on how MIAX is disrupting markets with a data, technology and customer service focus.
Source: Benzinga
Other Key Fintech Developments:
Watch Out For This: A core problem of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains is the opportunity cost of staking.
Source: Paul Veradittakit
Interesting Reads:
Market Moving Headline: Federal Reserve officials broadly agreed last month they should start reducing emergency pandemic support for the economy in mid-November or mid-December amid increasing concern over inflation.
Source: Bloomberg
