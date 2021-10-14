 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For October 15, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2021 7:20pm   Comments
Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: “I think the transformation we’re living through now could be every bit as big as the internet was in the 1990s.”

Source: Gary Gensler

One Big Thing In Fintech: Fair and efficient markets.

Everybody wants them. Few are willing to combine the capital and know-how to make it happen.

That’s the key takeaway from a conversation with MIAX’s chief communications officer Andy Nybo. Read below to find out more on how MIAX is disrupting markets with a data, technology and customer service focus.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: A core problem of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains is the opportunity cost of staking.

Source: Paul Veradittakit

Interesting Reads:

  • Spaced Ventures secures $1.2M.
  • Tinder adds wedding dates offer.
  • Analysis: Multinational tax hikes.
  • Microsoft will pull China LinkedIn.

Market Moving Headline: Federal Reserve officials broadly agreed last month they should start reducing emergency pandemic support for the economy in mid-November or mid-December amid increasing concern over inflation.

Source: Bloomberg

