Fintech Focus For October 15, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “I think the transformation we’re living through now could be every bit as big as the internet was in the 1990s.”

Source: Gary Gensler

One Big Thing In Fintech: Fair and efficient markets.

Everybody wants them. Few are willing to combine the capital and know-how to make it happen.

That’s the key takeaway from a conversation with MIAX’s chief communications officer Andy Nybo. Read below to find out more on how MIAX is disrupting markets with a data, technology and customer service focus.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Celsius Network securing $400M.

Tala taps $145M for crypto offers.

Aspiration Zero intros a new card.

Coinbase adds 900K to waitlists.

Douugh, Zero Hash partnered up.

Futu, UP facing regulatory clash.

Republic intros a new $60M fund.

FactSet acquires Cobalt software.

DriveWealth, GBM have teamed.

Coinbase wanting new regulators.

Foundation promoting UK CBDC.

HSBC intros Swift pre-validation.

Synchrony adding BNPL product.

Rally secured new funding round.

Sacramento Kings, Ankr team up.

Codat partners Intuit over SMBs.

Tradeweb improves portfolio offer.

StanChart targets BNPL markets.

iCapital Network doubles footprint.

Fiserv added digital lending tech.

Telos has added blockchain tech.

LendingPoint announces records.

Veem partners with Visa on offers.

TradingView added $298M round.

Currency.com intros crypto offers.

ViacomCBS, Recur partnering up.

A16z looking to Web 3 regulation.

FactSet has added portfolio tools.

Watch Out For This: A core problem of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains is the opportunity cost of staking.

Source: Paul Veradittakit

Interesting Reads:

Spaced Ventures secures $1.2M.

Tinder adds wedding dates offer.

Analysis: Multinational tax hikes.

Microsoft will pull China LinkedIn.

Market Moving Headline: Federal Reserve officials broadly agreed last month they should start reducing emergency pandemic support for the economy in mid-November or mid-December amid increasing concern over inflation.

Source: Bloomberg