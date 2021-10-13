 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For October 14, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2021 5:37pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “Over the next five years, the U.S. is set to have one of the smallest increases in digital banking adoption at just 5 percentage points, tied with France and ahead of only Japan at 4 percentage points.”

Source: Elizabeth Barry

One Big Thing In Fintech: A new global study “Securities Services Evolution” by Citi Securities Services, shows that 44% of market participants surveyed expect the prevailing settlement timeframe for equities to be T+1 within the next five years.

Source: Trade Magazine

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Voyager Digital will operate in EU.
  • Google is backing neobank Open.
  • Most popular global digital banks.
  • GramCover raises $7M in funding.
  • easyMarkets added TradingView.
  • Stripe looking to add crypto team.
  • MX names new chief legal officer.
  • SEBA introduces SEBA new offer.
  • Percent has added Sync platform.
  • HSBC launching post-trade tech.
  • Monit scores deal for mobile tech.
  • DriveWealth reveals trends report.
  • GPS has added $300M for growth.
  • FrankieOne added a $20M round.
  • BNY moves payments into Azure.
  • Socure seeing adoption of its tech.
  • Paradigm raises $1.5B for crypto.
  • ViacomCBS jumps on NFT trends.
  • FourQ launching new capabilities.
  • eToro platform ramped up listings.
  • Crypto ETFs to trade in Australia.
  • Nelo joined BNPL rush with round.
  • Openly expanding to West Coast.
  • Lively adds $80M Series C round.

Watch Out For This: A fundamental area of conflict between the SEC and the public is how much legal clarity there is around digital assets.

Source: Trade Magazine

Interesting Reads:

  • UK, EU market problems in focus.
  • Fed officials see taper starting up.
  • China credit growth slowed down.
  • Apple falls victim to supply chains.

Market Moving Headline: “The combination of higher inflation risks and weaker activity data makes the near-term market outlook uncertain. We see more hawkish central banks, higher bond yields, and a stronger USD ahead.”

Source: Nordea

