Fintech Focus For October 14, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Over the next five years, the U.S. is set to have one of the smallest increases in digital banking adoption at just 5 percentage points, tied with France and ahead of only Japan at 4 percentage points.”
Source: Elizabeth Barry
One Big Thing In Fintech: A new global study “Securities Services Evolution” by Citi Securities Services, shows that 44% of market participants surveyed expect the prevailing settlement timeframe for equities to be T+1 within the next five years.
Source: Trade Magazine
- Voyager Digital will operate in EU.
- Google is backing neobank Open.
- Most popular global digital banks.
- GramCover raises $7M in funding.
- easyMarkets added TradingView.
- Stripe looking to add crypto team.
- MX names new chief legal officer.
- SEBA introduces SEBA new offer.
- Percent has added Sync platform.
- HSBC launching post-trade tech.
- Monit scores deal for mobile tech.
- DriveWealth reveals trends report.
- GPS has added $300M for growth.
- FrankieOne added a $20M round.
- BNY moves payments into Azure.
- Socure seeing adoption of its tech.
- Paradigm raises $1.5B for crypto.
- ViacomCBS jumps on NFT trends.
- FourQ launching new capabilities.
- eToro platform ramped up listings.
- Crypto ETFs to trade in Australia.
- Nelo joined BNPL rush with round.
- Openly expanding to West Coast.
- Lively adds $80M Series C round.
Watch Out For This: A fundamental area of conflict between the SEC and the public is how much legal clarity there is around digital assets.
Source: Trade Magazine
- UK, EU market problems in focus.
- Fed officials see taper starting up.
- China credit growth slowed down.
- Apple falls victim to supply chains.
Market Moving Headline: “The combination of higher inflation risks and weaker activity data makes the near-term market outlook uncertain. We see more hawkish central banks, higher bond yields, and a stronger USD ahead.”
Source: Nordea
