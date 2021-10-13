Fintech Focus For October 14, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Over the next five years, the U.S. is set to have one of the smallest increases in digital banking adoption at just 5 percentage points, tied with France and ahead of only Japan at 4 percentage points.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: A new global study “Securities Services Evolution” by Citi Securities Services, shows that 44% of market participants surveyed expect the prevailing settlement timeframe for equities to be T+1 within the next five years.

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Voyager Digital will operate in EU.

Google is backing neobank Open.

Most popular global digital banks.

GramCover raises $7M in funding.

easyMarkets added TradingView.

Stripe looking to add crypto team.

MX names new chief legal officer.

SEBA introduces SEBA new offer.

Percent has added Sync platform.

HSBC launching post-trade tech.

Monit scores deal for mobile tech.

DriveWealth reveals trends report.

GPS has added $300M for growth.

FrankieOne added a $20M round.

BNY moves payments into Azure.

Socure seeing adoption of its tech.

Paradigm raises $1.5B for crypto.

ViacomCBS jumps on NFT trends.

FourQ launching new capabilities.

eToro platform ramped up listings.

Crypto ETFs to trade in Australia.

Nelo joined BNPL rush with round.

Openly expanding to West Coast.

Lively adds $80M Series C round.

Watch Out For This: A fundamental area of conflict between the SEC and the public is how much legal clarity there is around digital assets.

Interesting Reads:

UK, EU market problems in focus.

Fed officials see taper starting up.

China credit growth slowed down.

Apple falls victim to supply chains.

Market Moving Headline: “The combination of higher inflation risks and weaker activity data makes the near-term market outlook uncertain. We see more hawkish central banks, higher bond yields, and a stronger USD ahead.”

