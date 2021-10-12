Fintech Focus For October 13, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “We believe that this was the last significant wave, and an effective end to the pandemic.”
Source: Marko Kolanovic
One Big Thing In Fintech: TradeZero announced a merger with Dune Acquisition Corporation in a deal valuing the company at a post-transaction enterprise value of $556 million.
The company will trade as TradeZero Global Inc on the NYSE under the ticker TRAD. Public DUNE shareholders will own 24% of the new company.
Source: Benzinga
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Atomic secures $22M in Series A.
- Bank of America hones payments.
- Lendable to raise $100M in round.
- BNPL firm Opy launching solution.
- BlueVine adds to leadership team.
- Trading platform Trumid is raising.
- TD Bank partners with Autobooks.
- Halo Investing adds $100M round.
- SoftBank bet on Elliptic’s analytics.
- M2P has secured $35M in funding.
- HubSpot intros payments solution.
- Stripe is tackling Web3 payments.
- Revolut eyes stock trading service.
- R3 bought issuance platform Invo.
- Novus intros Greater Good Award.
- Hex Trust teaming up with Hedera.
- Aspiration offers a 5% interest rate.
- Orca launches staking functionality.
- LendingPoint reaches a milestone.
- FinAccel added KrediFass launch.
- Binance intros a $1B growth fund.
- MoonPay eyeing $3.4B valuation.
- RedBlack adds a trading platform.
- MayStreet expanded data product.
- FTX U.S. has launched FTX NFTs.
- Jack Henry enhancing digital offer.
- Constellation acquires startup Dor.
- Trumid added $208M in financing.
- LQwD deploys BTC into channels.
- RBC CEO seeing DLT maturation.
- Coinbase intros NFT marketplace.
- Ziggma adding to product offering.
Watch Out For This: We’ve heard a lot about the “Great Resignation,” the trend of people quitting their jobs to pursue better-paying and more meaningful opportunities. We’re now seeing the “Great Retirement,” a silver tsunami of Baby Boomers leaving the workforce.
Source: Forbes
Interesting Reads:
- Jamie Dimon sees BTC worthless.
- Cathie Wood talks the FL decision.
- 60/40 portfolios hurt from inflation.
- China developers face rating cuts.
- U.S. coal usage is up under Biden.
- Apple is cutting iPhone production.
- U.K.’s treatment of cryptos is risky.
Market Moving Headline: “Whether the final chapter of the mid-cycle transition ends with a 10% or 20% correction in the S&P 500 will be determined by how much earnings growth decelerates or has to outright decline (i.e., the Ice). We are gaining confidence in a sharper deceleration but the timing is more uncertain."
Source: Morgan Stanley
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Fintech