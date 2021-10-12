Fintech Focus For October 13, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “We believe that this was the last significant wave, and an effective end to the pandemic.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: TradeZero announced a merger with Dune Acquisition Corporation in a deal valuing the company at a post-transaction enterprise value of $556 million.

The company will trade as TradeZero Global Inc on the NYSE under the ticker TRAD. Public DUNE shareholders will own 24% of the new company.

Watch Out For This: We’ve heard a lot about the “Great Resignation,” the trend of people quitting their jobs to pursue better-paying and more meaningful opportunities. We’re now seeing the “Great Retirement,” a silver tsunami of Baby Boomers leaving the workforce.

Market Moving Headline: “Whether the final chapter of the mid-cycle transition ends with a 10% or 20% correction in the S&P 500 will be determined by how much earnings growth decelerates or has to outright decline (i.e., the Ice). We are gaining confidence in a sharper deceleration but the timing is more uncertain."

