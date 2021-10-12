 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For October 13, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 12, 2021 5:28pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “We believe that this was the last significant wave, and an effective end to the pandemic.”

Source: Marko Kolanovic

One Big Thing In Fintech: TradeZero announced a merger with Dune Acquisition Corporation in a deal valuing the company at a post-transaction enterprise value of $556 million.

The company will trade as TradeZero Global Inc on the NYSE under the ticker TRAD. Public DUNE shareholders will own 24% of the new company.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Atomic secures $22M in Series A.
  • Bank of America hones payments.
  • Lendable to raise $100M in round.
  • BNPL firm Opy launching solution.
  • BlueVine adds to leadership team.
  • Trading platform Trumid is raising.
  • TD Bank partners with Autobooks.
  • Halo Investing adds $100M round.
  • SoftBank bet on Elliptic’s analytics.
  • M2P has secured $35M in funding.
  • HubSpot intros payments solution.
  • Stripe is tackling Web3 payments.
  • Revolut eyes stock trading service.
  • R3 bought issuance platform Invo.
  • Novus intros Greater Good Award.
  • Hex Trust teaming up with Hedera.
  • Aspiration offers a 5% interest rate.
  • Orca launches staking functionality.
  • LendingPoint reaches a milestone.
  • FinAccel added KrediFass launch.
  • Binance intros a $1B growth fund.
  • MoonPay eyeing $3.4B valuation.
  • RedBlack adds a trading platform.
  • MayStreet expanded data product.
  • FTX U.S. has launched FTX NFTs.
  • Jack Henry enhancing digital offer.
  • Constellation acquires startup Dor.
  • Trumid added $208M in financing.
  • LQwD deploys BTC into channels.
  • RBC CEO seeing DLT maturation.
  • Coinbase intros NFT marketplace.
  • Ziggma adding to product offering.

Watch Out For This: We’ve heard a lot about the “Great Resignation,” the trend of people quitting their jobs to pursue better-paying and more meaningful opportunities. We’re now seeing the “Great Retirement,” a silver tsunami of Baby Boomers leaving the workforce.

Source: Forbes

Interesting Reads:

  • Jamie Dimon sees BTC worthless.
  • Cathie Wood talks the FL decision.
  • 60/40 portfolios hurt from inflation.
  • China developers face rating cuts.
  • U.S. coal usage is up under Biden.
  • Apple is cutting iPhone production.
  • U.K.’s treatment of cryptos is risky.

Market Moving Headline: “Whether the final chapter of the mid-cycle transition ends with a 10% or 20% correction in the S&P 500 will be determined by how much earnings growth decelerates or has to outright decline (i.e., the Ice). We are gaining confidence in a sharper deceleration but the timing is more uncertain."

Source: Morgan Stanley

