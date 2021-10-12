Fintech Ziggma Expands Investment Portfolio Functionality

Portfolio management and stock research platform Ziggma added depth and breadth to its product portfolio with new tracking and management functionalities.

What Happened: The failure to properly manage investments is the leading reason for portfolio underperformance.

That is according to Ziggma, a firm empowering investors by giving them a better understanding of their portfolio, as well as innovative tools to make management decisions through interactive dashboards and embedded visualizations.

Alongside its core features that include tools to rate performance, as well as to measure risk, yield and sustainability, Ziggma added tooltip-enabled mini charts through which investors can easily identify trends in portfolio yield, quality, and impact, via ESG scores.

Why It Matters: The addition of tooltip-enabled mini charts allows for a better understanding of a portfolio’s evolution over time, as well as risk, yield, and quality optimization.

Taken together, Ziggma is a tool to bolster confidence in decision-making from thesis-building and screening, to execution and transaction analysis.

"Ziggma is the first investing platform built on the mission to take the complexity out of the portfolio management process, specifically portfolio monitoring and optimization,” said Ziggma CEO Ulrich Ebensperger. “Contrary to most stock research platforms in the market, Ziggma was founded by seasoned professional analysts. It is, therefore, well-positioned to make institutional-grade portfolio management and stock research features available to the private investor.”