Fintech Focus For October 11, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Detroit is the epicenter — where the muscles meet the brains — and it’s just a great week to celebrate thought leadership, technology, and certainly be able to share our city.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: The 2021 Fintech 250 cohort has raised approximately $73.8B in aggregate funding across nearly 1,200 deals since 2016 and includes startups at different investment stages of development, from early-stage companies to well-funded unicorns.

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Goalry CEO builds unified finance.

WealthCharts added new updates.

M&T leadership on digital banking.

Regulators responding to big tech.

JPM, UniCredit team on payments.

EMTECH, Hedera partner on tech.

24X National Exchange will launch.

BVNK launching digital asset tech.

Fidelity CEO on tech investments.

Google Pay adding Bakkt support.

Wirex is expanding crypto platform.

Getsafe adds $63M for expansion.

Art Blocks adds $6M in new funds.

BitOasis secures a $30M Series B.

Cirralto is upgrading core products.

DOJ tackles cryptocurrency crime.

Easy Crypto adds $11.8M in funds.

Productfy raises $16M in Series A.

NerdWallet added jump in revenue.

Anyfin has secured funds to scale.

SEC subpoenaed Circle Financial.

Fintech startup Otto added a seed.

Watch Out For This: In February of 2019, Forbes first announced its flagship Under 30 Summit would move to Detroit.

Two years later, nearly 10,000 of the most innovative minds, across industries like fintech, technology, investing, public policy, philanthropy, and more, will attend both online and in-person Oct. 10-12 at the historic Detroit Opera House.

In learning why Detroit’s hosting of Forbes’ Under 30 Summit is important, Benzinga caught up with Casey Hurbis, CMO at Rocket Central, the marketing provider for Rocket Companies Inc’s Rocket Mortgage.

Interesting Reads:

Latin America eyes slowing growth.

No inflation? Banks heavy in safety.

Fed siding with growth, easy policy.

Market Moving Headline: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists cut their forecasts for U.S. growth this year and next, blaming a delayed recovery in consumer spending.

