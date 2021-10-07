Fintech Focus For October 8, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Lawmakers [knew] that voting against raising the debt ceiling would have enormous economic costs.”

Source: Moody's

One Big Thing In Fintech: WealthCharts, a low-cost, high-value, and easy-to-use trade-finding platform packed with hundreds of indicators, real-time news, research and education for investors worldwide, has announced an expansion of its flagship platform.

As part of the development, Benzinga spoke with Rob Hoffman, the CEO and founder of WealthCharts.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Core10 is acquiring fintech Accrue.

American Express hones offerings.

Otto added $4.5M in a seed round.

FundGuard added new leadership.

U.S. Bank launches crypto custody.

Watch Out For This: Though Nancy Pelosi herself doesn't trade stocks, her husband does. And that's enough for some social traders, who see his trades as hers. "

We've been tracking their performance and every single stock she has bought in the last two years has gone up significantly," Christopher Josephs, cofounder of Iris, told Yahoo Finance Live.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Market Moving Headline: “We have several things that we are watching right now – certainly the debt ceiling is one of them and that’s been contributing to the recent volatility, … but we look for these 5% corrections to add money to the equity markets.”

Source: Tracie McMillion