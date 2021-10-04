This One-Stop Tech Solutions Company Has a Mammoth Addressable Market of Over $100 Billion

Image by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

The concept of a one-stop-shop or a company having a multitude of products and services under a single roof is familiar. It creates an opportunity for a company to expand its foothold within an industry to solve the problem of a significant population.

But the idea of a company offering products and services, not just within a single industry but across multiple industries, is not common.

For this reason, one up-and-coming player seems to be garnering attention as it plans to take a chunk of the technology solutions market pie by effectively leveraging shared infrastructure and management expertise.

Finger in Many Pies

iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) is a U.S.-based publicly listed company with a presence in 15 countries that offers leading-edge technology solutions.

The company used to have several separate divisions but is now condensed to 2.

The business-to-business (B2B) division — branded as iQSTelecom — consists of telecommunications, the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain platform services. The business-to-customer (B2C) division — branded as EVoss — offers 1-stop-shop solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), Proprietary Electric Motorcycles for Latin America and the fintech ecosystem (Visa/Mastercard, US Bank Account, Remittances, Mobile Top Up, Crypto Exchanges, and Mobile/Wallet interface). The company’s target market for the B2C division includes Latin America and Spanish speakers in the U.S.

Total Addressable Market

What’s interesting about iQSTEL is its total addressable market. The numbers are staggering because the company’s offerings are eclectic and belong to industries of high demand.

For its B2B division, iQSTEL has several subsidiaries and targets the global market.

Under the telecom division, the offerings include short message service (SMS) with a total annual addressable market of $90 billion, voice over internet protocol (VoIP) with $30 billion, private branch exchange (PBX) with $5 billion, omnichannel services ($5 billion) and fiber optic connectivity for 5G ($1.3 billion).

The blockchain subsidiary, itsBchain LLC, offers mobile number portability application (MNPA) ($530 million) and settle and payment marketplace (SPM) services. iQSTEL’s IoT vertical branded as IoTLabs offers services for platforms like IoTSmartGas ($2 billion) and IoTSmartTank.

As for its B2C division, the company plans to target Latin American and Spanish speakers in the U.S. This is a massive market as the United States has more than 41 million people age 5 or older who speak Spanish at home while Latin America has more than 636 million people.

iQSTEL’s fintech subsidiary Global Money One offers Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) debit cards, U.S. bank accounts, remittances, mobile top-up, and cryptocurrency exchange services.

Expansion Plans

In 2021, iQSTEL has introduced several new products into its arsenal, including MNPA (Mobile Number Portability Application), Mastercard Money One (MAXMO) Ecosystem, and IoTSmartTank.

The company’s most recent advancements include its efforts to be the leading player in the EV market in Latin America over the next 3 to 5 years. The South American EV market is valued at $1.1 billion and the company plans to offer everything under the sun — EV battery chargers, management systems, IoT connectivity, mobile app, dashboard display, and proprietary EVoss electric motorcycles for Latin America.

Recently, iQSTEL announced plans to begin a pilot test with the production of its 1st batch of EVoss EV Motorcycles for Latin America and expects to issue a purchase order (PO) imminently as it has completed 90% of the design.

The company revealed that it has been working closely with a leading manufacturer headquartered in China and expects to complete manufacturing by December.

A Force to Be Reckoned With?

iQSTEL finds itself in a unique position, and there are a couple of reasons why.

First, the company is taking on some of the hottest industries that are blowing up at the moment — telecommunications, electric vehicles (EV), liquid fuel distribution, chemical, and financial services industries. With a cumulative addressable market of more than $100 billion, a modest market share could make iQSTEL a major player in the tech industry.

Secondly, it recently announced that it is now completely debt-free and is well on its way to potentially achieving its goal of a Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) uplisting. The Company just announced its application for OTCQX as a previous step for a Nasdaq listing.

Third, in terms of direct competitors, iQSTEL seems to have few in its overall category. The company may have competition within its many verticals but given the array of markets it competes in, but one of the same magnitude and scope is hard to find.

For these reasons, it seems that iQSTEL might be one to watch as it appears it could be on a path to becoming a worldwide reference as a provider of comprehensive and innovative technological solutions and services. The company also just upgraded to OTCQX from OTCQB.

To learn more about iQSTEL, visit its website here.