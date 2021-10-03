Fintech Focus For October 4, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: Voyager Digital Ltd. one of the fastest-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, announced a strategic investment and partnership with Fundstrat, a leading research boutique led by Wall Street strategist Thomas Lee and veteran Wall Street sales executive John Bai, to be Fundstrat's exclusive US partner and incorporate crypto research into the Voyager platform.

Source: Voyager Digital

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Runaway home prices are fueling angst on social media over the role of big corporations in the U.S. housing market.

Zillow Group Inc. became the latest company to get enmeshed in internet drama when Sean Gotcher — a real estate agent in Las Vegas — posted a TikTok video that said an unnamed company was pulling off a convoluted scheme to manipulate housing prices in his home market.

Source: Bloomberg

Market Moving Headline: Stock market volatility seems to be back. We see 4 macro reasons why 2022 should be noisier than 2021: liquidity, growth slowdown, cost/margin problems and the risk of the Fed put looking very different if inflation indicators stay elevated.

Source: Nordea