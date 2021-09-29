Fintech Focus For September 30, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Most Americans today believe the stock market is rigged, and they’re right.”

Source: Daniel Taylor

One Big Thing In Fintech: Sprout formally launched its beta to provide the Latin American market with the tools to start investing and build sound financial habits.

As part of the development, Benzinga chatted with Sprout co-founder Ruben Guerrero on his intent to democratize investing for underserved communities.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

New MXmobile hones experiences.

Small Exchange intros crypto offer.

QisstPay onboards $15M for BNPL.

T. Rowe launches new active ETFs.

WonderFi honing DeFi ecosystem.

NJ approves a tax break for Fiserv.

Betterment secures $60M in equity.

Titan has added crypto to portfolios.

N26 fined $5M over AML activities.

Tradeteq has partnered with XinFin.

Will PayPal’s digital wallet win out?

Buckle adds $60M Series B round.

Bakkt announces new partnerships.

Joyned added $4M in seed funding.

Chip pledging to go big and global.

Novus announces new capabilities.

GoDaddy adds new PoS hardware.

Fintech Payoro launches new offer.

EquityBee secures $55M Series B.

SEBA added crypto custody license.

Archax evolves with new leadership.

Starling hones European expansion.

Microsoft added Teampay solutions.

dxFeed now an agent for BRIXXTM.

Mastercard rolling out a BNPL offer.

Aspire added $158M funding round.

Watch Out For This: Rent data for the past two months show no sign yet of the usual seasonal dip at this time of year, following peaks early in the summer, when many lease renewals come due.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Mach-E failed stability, Moose Test.

Detroit legend launches new NFTs.

House passes new debt ceiling bill.

Twitter exec showing off NFT tools.

Molecule that could boost memory.

Market Moving Headline: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell still expects inflation to ease eventually, but said he sees the current pressures running into 2022.

Source: CNBC