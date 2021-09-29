Fintech Focus For September 29, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Conspiracy theorists and plaintiffs’ lawyers are trying to concoct an absurd story from regular-way communications among Citadel Securities and the brokers who handle orders for retail investors.”

Source: Citadel

One Big Thing In Fintech: Last week, MoneyLion, formally closed on its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Fusion Acquisition Corp. and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

As part of the development, Benzinga chatted with cofounder and CEO Dee Choubey.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Citadel Securities, whose founder Ken Griffin testified about the episode during a February congressional hearing, fired off a series of tweets late Monday denying allegations that it pressured Robinhood to restrict trading.

Robinhood, led by Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev, said in an emailed statement Tuesday that the lawsuit paints “a false narrative of collusion” with Citadel Securities.

Source: CNBC

Market Moving Headline: JPMorgan Chase has begun preparing for the possibility of the United States hitting its debt limit, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told Reuters on Tuesday, adding he nevertheless expected policymakers to find a solution to avoid that “potentially catastrophic” event.

Source: CNBC