Fintech Focus For September 28, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 27, 2021 8:02pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “The safest way to double your money is to fold it over and put it in your pocket.”

Source: Kin Hubbard

One Big Thing In Fintech: Virgin Money has called on brokers to be more open to financial technology as it admitted engaging brokers with its own new tech has been tricky.

Source: FT

  • Ascend Money grew value to $1.5B.
  • Morgan Stanley partnering on APIs.
  • Alibaba will stop sale of mining tech.
  • Crypto eats cross-border payments.
  • Worldline releases white label offer.
  • Trading Technologies adds partners.
  • Okcoin is eyeing the retail audience.
  • JPM added BoA technology banker.
  • B2B fintech Aspire secures $158M.
  • Social raises $2.9M for new offering.
  • Synctera’s CEO on building bridges.
  • Cardano to invest $100M into DeFi.
  • Starter will host launch of NASDEX.
  • Bitfinex spent $24M on transaction.
  • Revolut to launch new crypto token.
  • Karbon adds $12M in pre-Series A.
  • Coinbase to intro paycheck deposit.
  • Aave Arc gearing up for deployment.
  • Small Exchange intros crypto index.
  • Coinbase seeking regulatory clarity.
  • Modern Treasury opens new offices.
  • Immutable raises $12.5M via tokens.
  • Santander plans to shutter PagoFX.
  • Scotiabank introduces trading tools.
  • MarketAxess joining Bond Connect.
  • ING invests in proptech firm, Proda.
  • ABN introduced no card withdrawal.
  • Hong Kong stood out as fintech hub.

Watch Out For This: The Taliban government in Afghanistan appealed on Sunday for international flights to be resumed, promising full cooperation with airlines and saying that problems at Kabul airport had been resolved.

Source: CNBC

  • Popular VC tax break may be at risk.
  • Day-trading hamster beats S&P 500.
  • TikTok mimics members of Congress.
  • Nike still struggles with global supply.
  • LinkedIn tests new, paid events offer.
  • SEC stops meme stock wash traders.

Market Moving Headline: “​​[T]he bond market thinks the Fed is going to make a hawkish mistake, and stamp out the life in the economy when previously there had been a belief that the Fed would be easy and let inflation move higher.”

Source: Bloomberg

