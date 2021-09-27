Fintech Focus For September 28, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “The safest way to double your money is to fold it over and put it in your pocket.”

Source: Kin Hubbard

One Big Thing In Fintech: Virgin Money has called on brokers to be more open to financial technology as it admitted engaging brokers with its own new tech has been tricky.

Source: FT

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Ascend Money grew value to $1.5B.

Morgan Stanley partnering on APIs.

Alibaba will stop sale of mining tech.

Crypto eats cross-border payments.

Worldline releases white label offer.

Trading Technologies adds partners.

Okcoin is eyeing the retail audience.

JPM added BoA technology banker.

B2B fintech Aspire secures $158M.

Social raises $2.9M for new offering.

Synctera’s CEO on building bridges.

Cardano to invest $100M into DeFi.

Starter will host launch of NASDEX.

Bitfinex spent $24M on transaction.

Revolut to launch new crypto token.

Karbon adds $12M in pre-Series A.

Coinbase to intro paycheck deposit.

Aave Arc gearing up for deployment.

Small Exchange intros crypto index.

Coinbase seeking regulatory clarity.

Modern Treasury opens new offices.

Immutable raises $12.5M via tokens.

Santander plans to shutter PagoFX.

Scotiabank introduces trading tools.

MarketAxess joining Bond Connect.

ING invests in proptech firm, Proda.

ABN introduced no card withdrawal.

Hong Kong stood out as fintech hub.

Watch Out For This: The Taliban government in Afghanistan appealed on Sunday for international flights to be resumed, promising full cooperation with airlines and saying that problems at Kabul airport had been resolved.

Source: CNBC

Interesting Reads:

Popular VC tax break may be at risk.

Day-trading hamster beats S&P 500.

TikTok mimics members of Congress.

Nike still struggles with global supply.

LinkedIn tests new, paid events offer.

SEC stops meme stock wash traders.

Market Moving Headline: “​​[T]he bond market thinks the Fed is going to make a hawkish mistake, and stamp out the life in the economy when previously there had been a belief that the Fed would be easy and let inflation move higher.”

Source: Bloomberg