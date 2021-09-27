Fintech Focus For September 28, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “The safest way to double your money is to fold it over and put it in your pocket.”
Source: Kin Hubbard
One Big Thing In Fintech: Virgin Money has called on brokers to be more open to financial technology as it admitted engaging brokers with its own new tech has been tricky.
Source: FT
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Ascend Money grew value to $1.5B.
- Morgan Stanley partnering on APIs.
- Alibaba will stop sale of mining tech.
- Crypto eats cross-border payments.
- Worldline releases white label offer.
- Trading Technologies adds partners.
- Okcoin is eyeing the retail audience.
- JPM added BoA technology banker.
- B2B fintech Aspire secures $158M.
- Social raises $2.9M for new offering.
- Synctera’s CEO on building bridges.
- Cardano to invest $100M into DeFi.
- Starter will host launch of NASDEX.
- Bitfinex spent $24M on transaction.
- Revolut to launch new crypto token.
- Karbon adds $12M in pre-Series A.
- Coinbase to intro paycheck deposit.
- Aave Arc gearing up for deployment.
- Small Exchange intros crypto index.
- Coinbase seeking regulatory clarity.
- Modern Treasury opens new offices.
- Immutable raises $12.5M via tokens.
- Santander plans to shutter PagoFX.
- Scotiabank introduces trading tools.
- MarketAxess joining Bond Connect.
- ING invests in proptech firm, Proda.
- ABN introduced no card withdrawal.
- Hong Kong stood out as fintech hub.
Watch Out For This: The Taliban government in Afghanistan appealed on Sunday for international flights to be resumed, promising full cooperation with airlines and saying that problems at Kabul airport had been resolved.
Source: CNBC
Interesting Reads:
Market Moving Headline: “[T]he bond market thinks the Fed is going to make a hawkish mistake, and stamp out the life in the economy when previously there had been a belief that the Fed would be easy and let inflation move higher.”
Source: Bloomberg
