Alibaba To Sell Its Entire Stake In Chinese TV Network Mango Excellent Amid Beijing Scrutiny: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2021 4:10am   Comments
Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) is looking to shed its entire stake in a local television network as Beijing wants the Jack Ma-founded company to sell some of its media assets, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

What Happened: Alibaba’s investment arm is looking to sell its 5.01% stake in Mango Excellent Media Co, a TV shopping and entertainment network, just nine months after it picked up the stake.

The e-commerce giant is seeking a waiver from a one-year lock-up agreement, Bloomberg noted. 

Why It Matters: Beijing has been tightening its scrutiny on Chinese tech firms over fears of their growing influence of public opinion in the communist country. As per the report, China wants Alibaba to sell some of its media assets, including the stake in the South China Morning Post.

Price Action: BABA shares, which have sunk 33.6% so far this year,  closed 0.46% lower at $151.19 on Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy of Alibaba

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

