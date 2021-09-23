Fintech Focus For September 24, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Fundamentally, we’re still in the relatively early stages of this economic cycle.”

Source: Peter Oppenheimer

One Big Thing In Fintech: After largely standing aside for years as cryptocurrency grew from a digital curiosity into a volatile but widely embraced innovation, federal regulators are racing to address the potential risks for consumers and financial markets.

Source: The New York Times

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Rapid digitalization and the development of private stablecoins, which would be more disruptive to the existing payments architecture, are two key drivers for the rise in CBDC development. Financial inclusion, security costs of cash, reducing informality and improving payment efficiency, including the ability to distribute social benefits digitally, are additional drivers, particularly in emerging markets.

Source: Moody's

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Flow measures for the S&P 500 Index signal that the psychology of buying the dip in U.S. equities is fraying, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.

An outflow of $11 billion from equity exchange-traded funds on Sept. 20 -- the biggest on a down day this year outside of quarterly options and futures expirations -- is “rather concerning” because it’s inconsistent with the buy-the-dip behavior that’s helped propel equities higher for months, JPMorgan strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Wednesday.

Source: Bloomberg