Fintech Focus For September 22, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “If you remember nothing else, talent is everything.”
Source: Ilana Weinstein
One Big Thing In Fintech: New wave app investors don't typically come from families who taught them about investing; in fact, a majority of them are first-generation investors.
Source: Public.com
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- TrueLayer secures $130M funding.
- Fintech SPACs gradually picking up.
- MarketFinance raises a new round.
- UK fintech calls for smart data right.
- ABN Amro to join Paxos Settlement.
- Revolut is introducing free trading.
- Snap! Mobile acquires Groundwork.
- ING Lendico, HCL building fintech.
- Wise launches new feature, Assets.
- Harvest expands financial inclusion.
- US Treasury eyes payments goal.
- Brevan Howard, DRW back fintech.
- Robinhood works on crypto wallets.
- LeveL ATS, Luminex plan to merge.
- Numerated, Independent partnered.
- Bolttech extends its funding round.
- Fuel Labs announces $1.5M round.
- Etherisc, BCCM intro joint project.
- Turquoise, OpenFin partnering up.
- MoneyLion gearing up for its listing.
- Pine Labs added Invesco funding.
- Figure Pay, Marqeta eyeing BNPL.
- Kernolab added a pre-seed round.
- Osprey launches Polygon product.
- Avalanche adds $230M investment.
- Nasdaq eyes digital asset exposure.
- CME launches sustainable clearing.
- Figure ATS finished DLT transaction.
- BitClout creator intros a social DLT.
- Radian growing insurance platform.
- Barclays opened $30M fintech fund.
- Enhanced Square, Zero integration.
- eToro delays $10.4B SPAC listing.
- Round has Airwallex valued at $4B.
- Capital.com integrates with PayPal.
- One River completes a new round.
- US Bank adds MUFG Union Bank.
- Pipe is expanding trading platform.
- PayPal’s super app is officially live.
- Just taps $8M for insurtech growth.
- BancoEstado has selected Mambu.
Watch Out For This: While Goldman Sachs’s deal to acquire GreenSky is the latest example of a nonbank lender moving into banking, investors shouldn’t declare victory for banks quite yet.
Source: Wall Street Journal
Interesting Reads:
- Analysis of the top LinkedIn trends.
- Seth Rogen on cannabis promotion.
- Gensler wants to “clean” up crypto.
- Fintech SPACs gradually picking up.
- China has control over Evergrande.
- Fintechs attracting equity backers.
Market Moving Headline: “The market sell-off … we believe is primarily driven by technical selling flows in an environment of poor liquidity, and overreaction of discretionary traders to perceived risks.”
Source: JPMorgan
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Fintech