Fintech Focus For September 21, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Everything in the crypto world is still very much an experiment — with a high probability of failure.”
One Big Thing In Fintech: A notice published last week by the Internal Revenue Service indicates that the U.S. tax agency wants to beef up its capacity to track cross-chain transactions.
- Open Mineral adds $33M for tech.
- Lithic launches a partner program.
- Canada’s Neo raises $64M round.
- Betterment teamed up with JOON.
- Treasury preps crypto framework.
- Bakkt will go public SEC approval.
- Freetrade hires on Revolut leader.
- FTX is adding new crypto licenses.
- Sushiswap lead is stepping down.
- Synctera adds card, fraud service.
- Ripio secures $50M for expansion.
- OpenSea launches a mobile app.
- Airwallex adds $200M at $4B value.
- eToro adds to its leadership team.
- Salesforce backs Razorpay fintech.
- Deutsche bought Better Payment.
- Euronext has linked with Qomply.
- Goldman debuted ESG accounts.
- Checkout.com adds a new report.
- Toast has raised IPO price range.
- Zego, CheckAlt team on payments.
- Kernolab has added $1M for BaaS.
- Stripe opens London fintech office.
- LA Clippers struck deal with Intuit.
- Coinbase abandons lend products.
Watch Out For This: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky will argue this week that the world is undergoing a "travel revolution," in which some parts of the industry stay shrunk but the sector ultimately comes back "bigger than ever."
Market Moving Headline: Is Evergrande a Lehman event? We sincerely doubt it. It is (way) easier to contain Evergrande than Lehman, but it doesn’t mean that the Evergrande blow-up doesn’t come with repercussions. Markets will likely stay in “stagflation mode”.
