Fintech Focus For September 20, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Ignorance is not bliss. It’s loss.”

Source: Rupal Bhansali

One Big Thing In Fintech: Following the surge of interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) since last summer, it remains to be seen whether DeFi will completely transform traditional financial products or simply complement and optimize them.

Source: S&P Global

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Why should I go?

That’s the question some were likely asking themselves as SkyBridge Capital, a global investment firm, looked to bring thousands of the world’s foremost investors and thought leaders together for three days of high-level collaboration and networking.

Let’s answer the question with some key lessons from New York City’s first SALT event.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: If the debt ceiling problem hasn't been solved by November, Guggenheim economists Brian Smedley and Matt Bush argued this week that an announcement on tapering is likely to be delayed to December, and that Treasury yields could fall further as a result.

Source: Bloomberg