Fintech Focus For September 16, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “We have a strategic plan. It’s called doing things.”

Source: Herb Kelleher

One Big Thing In Fintech: Goldman Sachs announced plans to acquire B2B2C lender GreenSky in a deal worth $2.24 billion.

The acquisition, which is still subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021, is positioned to bolster the firm’s consumer business and offer new products and new ways to attract consumers to its Marcus by Goldman Sachs brand of finance products.

Source: TechCrunch

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: The Federal Election Commission ruled that Twitter acted lawfully when it restricted the distribution of a New York Post article with unverified claims about President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Source: CNBC

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Since January, stocks have lurched lower in the third week of most months. That happens to be in the run-up to the date on which most stock options expire, the third Friday of the month. While it’s not guaranteed to happen again, the turbulence around this event -- known colloquially as OpEx, for options expiration -- has become a source of fascination to many market observers, because it upends the traditional relationship between options and their underlying assets. What it suggests is that the stock market has effectively become a derivative of its own derivative -- a tail-wagging its dog.

Source: Bloomberg