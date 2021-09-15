Fintech Focus For September 15, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Anything we decide to do or any outward expression of behavior will be consistent with what we believe.”

Source: Mark Douglas

One Big Thing In Fintech: Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler indicated Tuesday that crypto lending and staking platforms that hold custody of user funds could fall under U.S. securities laws and, as a result, his agency's oversight.

Source: The Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Steve Cohen backing a crypto firm.

Citi led $15M round for Amberdata.

CaixaBank boosts digital capability.

MODIFI added $24M in a Series B.

Peach Finance added $20M round.

Weave adds QuickBooks integration.

SellersFunding adds $166.5M funds.

Pagaya nears new $9B SPAC deal.

Remitly aims to raise $332M in IPO.

Melio secures a $250M investment.

QED closes on $1.05B fintech funds.

Envoy Mortgage selected Reggora.

Fiserv, GalaxE focus on Milwaukee.

Fireblocks is opening up new offices.

Intuit to acquire Mailchimp for $12B.

Modifi secures $24M in new funding.

Xendit a unicorn with $150M round.

Embroker launches insurance offer.

Sproutt adds $26M for Life Insurance.

Jump Trading fully public on crypto.

Integrated Finance adds seed fund.

DRL landed a $100M Algorand deal.

Solana hitting transaction problems.

Nubank and Creditas partnering up.

Square entered in patent pact, OIN.

Watch Out For This: North Korea fired two unidentified ballistic missiles into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Source: CNN

Interesting Reads:

28-yr-old sold $250M in shapewear.

Xi declines Biden in-person meeting.

China EV is poised for consolidation.

Governor Newsom beats recall effort.

China weakening on delta outbreak.

Vision for decentralized social media.

Market Moving Headline: We are optimistic that the secular bull market for equities still has room to run, but we see the potential for near-term choppiness. A variety of emerging macroeconomic risks should be monitored by investors as we head into the end of the year.

Source: Merrill Lynch