Fintech Focus For September 14, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 8:17pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.”

Source: Henry Ford

One Big Thing In Fintech: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s proposal to collect data on small-business loans has been over a decade in the making, but the fight over the rulemaking is just getting started.

The agency's plan unveiled Sept. 1 has sparked industry concerns that the reporting regime will lead to more fair-lending enforcement and public shaming of banks for alleged discrimination against minority-owned businesses. Bankers are also worried the CFPB's proposed criteria for which lenders report the data are too broad.

Source: American Banker

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Firms Plaid, JPM, Stripe could buy.
  • IBKR adds crypto trading via Paxos.
  • FlyCoin intros rewards for traveling.
  • MoneyLion intros crypto investing.
  • Evercore taps Citi leader for fintech.
  • Billogram secured $45M for billing.
  • NCR is named top fintech provider.
  • Litecoin Foundation goofs on news.
  • DivideBuy adds $415M investment.
  • Stake offers cheapest ASX trading.
  • Vouch secures $90M in two rounds.
  • FB, Biden clash amid fintech battle.
  • Nubank has teamed with Creditas.
  • Coinbase to add a $1.5B bond sale.
  • Marqeta and Zip grow from BNPL.
  • Commercetools has added $140M.
  • Monzo and Revolut to intro BNPL.
  • BlockFi CEO eyes regulatory clarity.
  • MS hired on a UBS fintech banker.
  • Addison investing in a fintech fund.
  • Meet Zerodha the trading platform.

Watch Out For This: A handful of European exchange-traded products have logged gains in the triple digits and beyond, but few are available to U.S. investors.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Interesting Reads:

  • Intuit to acquire Mailchimp for $12B.
  • Animal Capital on new investments.
  • BLK: Equities over credit and bonds.
  • Democrats to undo deductions cap.
  • COVID-19 cases finally start to drop.
  • Quit and do nothing is a bad choice.

Market Moving Headline: The growth scare that has prompted investors to seek safety in technology companies is overdone as the economic drag from the delta coronavirus variant is likely short-lived, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Marko Kolanovic.

Source: Bloomberg

