Fintech Focus For September 13, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 2:12am   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.”

Source: George Soros

One Big Thing In Fintech: Voyager, which offers investors execution, data, wallet and custody services through its institutional-grade digital assets platform, teamed up with Rob Gronkowski — aka “Gronk” — on a brand ambassadorship and series of campaigns to bring crypto investing to the mainstream.

The initiative will bolster engagement opportunities, allowing fans to better express their commitment to the sport and Gronk himself.

"By partnering with such an inspirational athlete and cultural figure like Rob Gronkowski, we can engage our community in a new and exciting way, while also reaching a wider audience,” said Stephen Ehrlich in an exclusive response to Benzinga.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: All employers with 100 or more employees would have to require that their workers be vaccinated or undergo at least weekly Covid-19 testing under a new plan announced by President Biden to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: We expect the variant to start fading soon, much like it has in the U.K., which seems to be leading the U.S. by a few weeks, and thus not affect the economy to an extent that we will need to downgrade our economic outlook.

Source: Moody's

