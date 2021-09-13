Fintech Focus For September 13, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.”

Source: George Soros

One Big Thing In Fintech: Voyager, which offers investors execution, data, wallet and custody services through its institutional-grade digital assets platform, teamed up with Rob Gronkowski — aka “Gronk” — on a brand ambassadorship and series of campaigns to bring crypto investing to the mainstream.

The initiative will bolster engagement opportunities, allowing fans to better express their commitment to the sport and Gronk himself.

"By partnering with such an inspirational athlete and cultural figure like Rob Gronkowski, we can engage our community in a new and exciting way, while also reaching a wider audience,” said Stephen Ehrlich in an exclusive response to Benzinga.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

ION added Clarus to broaden offer.

Amazon is developing PoS offering.

SoFi Stadium, Square teaming up.

GimBooks added new seed funds.

M-Pesa and African fintech growth.

JPM will purchase The Infatuation.

Flutterwave announces partnership.

Digital bank Monzo entering BNPL.

PayPal has bought Paidy for $2.7B.

Coinbase gets warned by the SEC.

MVB Bank teaming up with NYDIG.

DeFiChain offering tokenized stock.

Boston FinTech Week is returning.

RealX has partnered with Tripvillas.

Ripple vets intro payment network.

Treasury, IRS honing in on cryptos.

Wisetack nets $45M to grow BNPL.

Klaim secures $1.6M pre-Series A.

Watch Out For This: All employers with 100 or more employees would have to require that their workers be vaccinated or undergo at least weekly Covid-19 testing under a new plan announced by President Biden to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Interesting Reads:

Fed officials’ trading drawing outcry.

Unpacked: Dark side 9/11 created.

Democrats propose higher tax rate.

NFTs much bigger than anticipated.

US has unveiled documents on 9/11.

BNPL surging as users fall behind.

Facebook launches new Ray-Bans.

Market Moving Headline: We expect the variant to start fading soon, much like it has in the U.K., which seems to be leading the U.S. by a few weeks, and thus not affect the economy to an extent that we will need to downgrade our economic outlook.

Source: Moody's