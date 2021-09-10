Jonah Lupton To Host 2021 FinTwit Conference: What You Need To Know

Jonah Lupton of Lupton Capital will be hosting the 2021 FinTwit Conference in Orlando, Florida, from Oct. 8 to 10.

"FinTwit" is an abbreviated term for "Financial Twitter," which consists of the community of traders and investors who use the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) platform to share ideas and discuss all things in the financial realm.

The conference aims to bring together members of the FinTwit community that have only ever communicated virtually via the platform, Lupton said Friday in an interview on Benzinga's trade idea show "Power Hour."

The FinTwit Conference will be held at the JW Marriott in Orlando. The event kicks off with a cocktail party on Friday, Oct. 8. It will be a networking opportunity for the FinTwit community, Lupton said.

"People on FinTwit, that talk about stocks all day, can finally get a chance to meet each other in real life, rather than just over Twitter."

The following morning keynote speakers and an expert panel will present in the ballroom. A roundtable Q&A event is set to take place on the last day of the conference, he said.

The event will offer ample informal networking opportunities including the cocktail party, a pool gathering, a VIP nightclub experience and an NFL viewing get-together at a sports bar.

The Monday following the 2021 FinTwit Conference is Columbus Day and the markets will be closed so attendees of the event won't have to "miss a day of making money," Lupton noted.

"This is how you build friendships. This is how you build relationships over time. Not just tweeting at each other all day, but actually getting together," he said.

Those who are interested in attending the conference can purchase event tickets and reserve hotel rooms via FinTwit2021.com. The website also provides further details about the event including the schedule, speakers, sponsors and more.

Photo: FinTwit Website