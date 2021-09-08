 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For September 9, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 7:37pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “A pessimist is a person who has had to listen to too many optimists.”

Source: Don Marquis

One Big Thing In Fintech: Helios Life Enterprises, a fintech specializing in alpha generation insights derived from human language and emotion, last month announced a partnership with the live event monitoring and financial search platform Aiera.

In a follow-up conversation, Benzinga chatted with Helios CEO Sean Austin.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Voyager, Rob Gronkowski team up.
  • Alto and Assure have partnered up.
  • FCT added BornTec’s CrossCheck.
  • Coinbase threatened with a lawsuit.
  • InBrace raises $102M in a Series D.
  • Slice launches $27 credit limit cards.
  • RH launches recurring investments.
  • Nasdaq Data Link is now launched.
  • A16z hired on Winklevoss associate.
  • Marshmallow landed an $85M round.
  • Yolt focuses in on banking platform.
  • Global payments to buy MineralTree.
  • Apto Payments has bought Vertical.
  • Fluency announces $1.3M funding.
  • FTX struck a deal with Steph Curry.
  • AI and smart algos in equity trading.
  • OpenSea bug destroys $100K NFTs.
  • Jetty introduces Jetty Rent product.
  • Delta added options for SOL, ADA.

Watch Out For This: Retail trading activity fueled the ascent of crypto and US equity markets over the course of the summer, according to new analysis penned by JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

Source: Block

Interesting Reads:

  • Marpipe added $8M in a new round.
  • Yellen discusses a raise of debt limit.
  • GameStop struggles with Q2 losses.
  • BlackRock neglected Soros warning.
  • Mobility is near post-pandemic high.
  • Weak job data derailing Fed’s taper.

Market Moving Headline: “Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. issued fresh missives on the potential for negative shocks to upend a streak of gains. The spreading delta virus strain, a flagging global growth recovery or moves by central banks to exit pandemic-era stimulus programs all pose risks.”

Source: Bloomberg

