Fintech Focus For September 9, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “A pessimist is a person who has had to listen to too many optimists.”
Source: Don Marquis
One Big Thing In Fintech: Helios Life Enterprises, a fintech specializing in alpha generation insights derived from human language and emotion, last month announced a partnership with the live event monitoring and financial search platform Aiera.
In a follow-up conversation, Benzinga chatted with Helios CEO Sean Austin.
Source: Benzinga
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Voyager, Rob Gronkowski team up.
- Alto and Assure have partnered up.
- FCT added BornTec’s CrossCheck.
- Coinbase threatened with a lawsuit.
- InBrace raises $102M in a Series D.
- Slice launches $27 credit limit cards.
- RH launches recurring investments.
- Nasdaq Data Link is now launched.
- A16z hired on Winklevoss associate.
- Marshmallow landed an $85M round.
- Yolt focuses in on banking platform.
- Global payments to buy MineralTree.
- Apto Payments has bought Vertical.
- Fluency announces $1.3M funding.
- FTX struck a deal with Steph Curry.
- AI and smart algos in equity trading.
- OpenSea bug destroys $100K NFTs.
- Jetty introduces Jetty Rent product.
- Delta added options for SOL, ADA.
Watch Out For This: Retail trading activity fueled the ascent of crypto and US equity markets over the course of the summer, according to new analysis penned by JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.
Source: Block
Interesting Reads:
- Marpipe added $8M in a new round.
- Yellen discusses a raise of debt limit.
- GameStop struggles with Q2 losses.
- BlackRock neglected Soros warning.
- Mobility is near post-pandemic high.
- Weak job data derailing Fed’s taper.
Market Moving Headline: “Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. issued fresh missives on the potential for negative shocks to upend a streak of gains. The spreading delta virus strain, a flagging global growth recovery or moves by central banks to exit pandemic-era stimulus programs all pose risks.”
Source: Bloomberg
