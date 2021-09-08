Fintech Focus For September 9, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “A pessimist is a person who has had to listen to too many optimists.”

Source: Don Marquis

One Big Thing In Fintech: Helios Life Enterprises, a fintech specializing in alpha generation insights derived from human language and emotion, last month announced a partnership with the live event monitoring and financial search platform Aiera.

In a follow-up conversation, Benzinga chatted with Helios CEO Sean Austin.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Voyager, Rob Gronkowski team up.

Alto and Assure have partnered up.

FCT added BornTec’s CrossCheck.

Coinbase threatened with a lawsuit.

InBrace raises $102M in a Series D.

Slice launches $27 credit limit cards.

RH launches recurring investments.

Nasdaq Data Link is now launched.

A16z hired on Winklevoss associate.

Marshmallow landed an $85M round.

Yolt focuses in on banking platform.

Global payments to buy MineralTree.

Apto Payments has bought Vertical.

Fluency announces $1.3M funding.

FTX struck a deal with Steph Curry.

AI and smart algos in equity trading.

OpenSea bug destroys $100K NFTs.

Jetty introduces Jetty Rent product.

Delta added options for SOL, ADA.

Watch Out For This: Retail trading activity fueled the ascent of crypto and US equity markets over the course of the summer, according to new analysis penned by JPMorgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

Source: Block

Interesting Reads:

Marpipe added $8M in a new round.

Yellen discusses a raise of debt limit.

GameStop struggles with Q2 losses.

BlackRock neglected Soros warning.

Mobility is near post-pandemic high.

Weak job data derailing Fed’s taper.

Market Moving Headline: “Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. issued fresh missives on the potential for negative shocks to upend a streak of gains. The spreading delta virus strain, a flagging global growth recovery or moves by central banks to exit pandemic-era stimulus programs all pose risks.”

Source: Bloomberg