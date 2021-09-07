 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For September 8, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 5:46pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “Why do they call it rush hour when nothing moves?”

Source: Robin Williams

One Big Thing In Fintech: El Salvador has become the first country in the world to make the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender.

Source: NPR

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • ONT ID has surpassed 1.5M users.
  • Neobanks introducing SaaS offers.
  • Standard Chartered eyes neobank.
  • JCB, Checkout growing partnership.
  • Squire Card targeting underserved.
  • Cashfree debuts BaaS fintech offer.
  • MVB, Victor, NYDIG partnering up.
  • CoinSwitch Kuber looking to raise.
  • HoneyBee secured $5.7M in equity.
  • Beaxy seeks Blockdaemon for tech.
  • Baanx acquires stake in a US bank.
  • Cboe, EuroCCP intro CEDX market.
  • Bitso, El Salvador work on cryptos.
  • Wave adds $200M Series A round.
  • Finance app Jeff adds $1.5M seed.

Watch Out For This: Three-quarters of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the White House, setting a new milestone in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

Source: Bloomberg

Market Moving Headline: “People pretty much stopped buying S&P 500 puts [last] week. At the same time, people are overexposed to changes in VIX, and will be hurt more than usual if VIX starts moving up. Historically, this means SPX down, VIX up.”

Source: SqueezeMetrics

