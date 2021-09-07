Fintech Focus For September 8, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Why do they call it rush hour when nothing moves?”

Source: Robin Williams

One Big Thing In Fintech: El Salvador has become the first country in the world to make the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender.

Source: NPR

Other Key Fintech Developments:

ONT ID has surpassed 1.5M users.

Neobanks introducing SaaS offers.

Standard Chartered eyes neobank.

JCB, Checkout growing partnership.

Squire Card targeting underserved.

Cashfree debuts BaaS fintech offer.

MVB, Victor, NYDIG partnering up.

CoinSwitch Kuber looking to raise.

HoneyBee secured $5.7M in equity.

Beaxy seeks Blockdaemon for tech.

Baanx acquires stake in a US bank.

Cboe, EuroCCP intro CEDX market.

Bitso, El Salvador work on cryptos.

Wave adds $200M Series A round.

Finance app Jeff adds $1.5M seed.

Watch Out For This: Three-quarters of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the White House, setting a new milestone in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

Source: Bloomberg

Market Moving Headline: “People pretty much stopped buying S&P 500 puts [last] week. At the same time, people are overexposed to changes in VIX, and will be hurt more than usual if VIX starts moving up. Historically, this means SPX down, VIX up.”

Source: SqueezeMetrics