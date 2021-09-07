Fintech Focus For September 8, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “Why do they call it rush hour when nothing moves?”
Source: Robin Williams
One Big Thing In Fintech: El Salvador has become the first country in the world to make the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender.
Source: NPR
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- ONT ID has surpassed 1.5M users.
- Neobanks introducing SaaS offers.
- Standard Chartered eyes neobank.
- JCB, Checkout growing partnership.
- Squire Card targeting underserved.
- Cashfree debuts BaaS fintech offer.
- MVB, Victor, NYDIG partnering up.
- CoinSwitch Kuber looking to raise.
- HoneyBee secured $5.7M in equity.
- Beaxy seeks Blockdaemon for tech.
- Baanx acquires stake in a US bank.
- Cboe, EuroCCP intro CEDX market.
- Bitso, El Salvador work on cryptos.
- Wave adds $200M Series A round.
- Finance app Jeff adds $1.5M seed.
Watch Out For This: Three-quarters of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the White House, setting a new milestone in the country’s fight against the pandemic.
Source: Bloomberg
Interesting Reads:
- PE payday from Build Back Better.
- Ford hires Apple Car Chief in coup.
- Soros cautions on China exposure.
- NFL stance on crypto partnerships.
- Microsoft launches a news service.
Market Moving Headline: “People pretty much stopped buying S&P 500 puts [last] week. At the same time, people are overexposed to changes in VIX, and will be hurt more than usual if VIX starts moving up. Historically, this means SPX down, VIX up.”
Source: SqueezeMetrics
