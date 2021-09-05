Fintech Focus For September 6, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “The new cryptocurrency revolution will help everyone get a bank identity — a financial identity — like the internet gave everyone the possibility to see what was happening in their country, as the Arab Spring.”
Source: Giacomo Arcaro
One Big Thing In Fintech: The SEC is reportedly investigating Uniswap Labs, developer of the decentralized exchange Uniswap.
The investigation could herald a new era of crypto enforcement for the regulator.
Source: Block
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- BBVA launching crypto wallet tech.
- State Street opens cyber, tech unit.
- Marathon, NYDIG announce collab.
- Nubank adds Apple Pay integration.
- BMO leverages AI for note pricing.
- Firstrade hones trading, technology.
- MoneyLion added a listing update.
- RH: PFOF ban would be draconian.
- SurePay adds funds for bank tech.
- Bridging gap between BNPL offers.
- Citizens, Moven team on neobank.
- Secfi moves to expand leadership.
- Buy-side firms look to digitalization.
- The Voyager Digital Crypto Vision.
- Bano, Nium fixing digital payments.
- OneZero has added analytics offer.
Watch Out For This: U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a long-standing critic of cryptocurrency, told the New York Times that, in her view, cryptocurrency is "the new shadow bank."
Source: Block
Market Moving Headline: In short, this fall we still expect our mid-cycle transition to end with a 10%+ S&P 500 correction. But a narrative of either faster or slower growth will determine the leadership from here.
Source: Morgan Stanley
