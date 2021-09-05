 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Focus For September 6, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2021 9:39pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: “The new cryptocurrency revolution will help everyone get a bank identity — a financial identity — like the internet gave everyone the possibility to see what was happening in their country, as the Arab Spring.”

Source: Giacomo Arcaro

One Big Thing In Fintech: The SEC is reportedly investigating Uniswap Labs, developer of the decentralized exchange Uniswap. ​​

The investigation could herald a new era of crypto enforcement for the regulator.

Source: Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • BBVA launching crypto wallet tech.
  • State Street opens cyber, tech unit.
  • Marathon, NYDIG announce collab.
  • Nubank adds Apple Pay integration.
  • BMO leverages AI for note pricing.
  • Firstrade hones trading, technology.
  • MoneyLion added a listing update.
  • RH: PFOF ban would be draconian.
  • SurePay adds funds for bank tech.
  • Bridging gap between BNPL offers.
  • Citizens, Moven team on neobank.
  • Secfi moves to expand leadership.
  • Buy-side firms look to digitalization.
  • The Voyager Digital Crypto Vision.
  • Bano, Nium fixing digital payments.
  • OneZero has added analytics offer.

Watch Out For This: U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a long-standing critic of cryptocurrency, told the New York Times that, in her view, cryptocurrency is "the new shadow bank."

Source: Block

Interesting Reads:

  • Looking at market crash protection.
  • Resilience key in entrepreneurship.
  • GM shuts down American factories.
  • Story: Afghan biometric databases.
  • Google eyeing in-house production.
  • Can macro be an edge for traders?
  • Taliban relies on Chinese financing.

Market Moving Headline: In short, this fall we still expect our mid-cycle transition to end with a 10%+ S&P 500 correction. But a narrative of either faster or slower growth will determine the leadership from here.

Source: Morgan Stanley

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech