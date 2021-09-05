Fintech Focus For September 6, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “The new cryptocurrency revolution will help everyone get a bank identity — a financial identity — like the internet gave everyone the possibility to see what was happening in their country, as the Arab Spring.”

Source: Giacomo Arcaro

One Big Thing In Fintech: The SEC is reportedly investigating Uniswap Labs, developer of the decentralized exchange Uniswap. ​​

The investigation could herald a new era of crypto enforcement for the regulator.

Source: Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a long-standing critic of cryptocurrency, told the New York Times that, in her view, cryptocurrency is "the new shadow bank."

Source: Block

Market Moving Headline: In short, this fall we still expect our mid-cycle transition to end with a 10%+ S&P 500 correction. But a narrative of either faster or slower growth will determine the leadership from here.

Source: Morgan Stanley