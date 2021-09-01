Fintech Focus For September 2, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "Don't confuse motion and progress.”

Source: Alfred Armand Montapert

One Big Thing In Fintech: Today, "buy now, pay later" accounts for only a small portion of overall card spending. But amid the pandemic-fueled e-commerce boom, this alternative model may be poised to disrupt the $8T US payment card industry.

Source: CBInsights

Other Key Fintech Developments:

PayEm added $27M funding round.

The trading apps that are crushing.

Banks teaming up with Jack Henry.

Vic.ai adds $50M Series B in push.

NeatInvoices offering payment tech.

Abu Dhabi exchange taps Nasdaq.

Twitter is adding bitcoin tip features.

Nubank is buying Spin Pay fintech.

Voyager’s Loyalty Program arrived.

Würk steers around pot prohibition.

Detroit’s Bankjoy growing userbase.

Morgan Stanley led Databricks round.

Google Pay will offer time deposits.

Arbitrum secures $120M in funding.

Vincent Van Dough launches fund.

Diem blockchain adds to leadership.

CME, IHS launch post-trade service.

Zipmex raises $41M for crypto tech.

MEMX urges SEC to change 612c.

Zip acquires BNPL fintech Payflex.

Lynk added new funding from UBS.

Consumers would rather tap cards.

A16z unpacks investing in Syndicate.

Snap! Mobile secures $90M round.

Insurify secures $100M in Series B.

LSE set up sustainable finance unit.

Award Pool announces new launch.

Cryptoradar relaunches its platform.

Financial Data Exchange on access.

Anatha added Asian market access.

LendingHome will rebrand as Kiavi.

AnChain.AI added $10M in funding.

Watch Out For This: Wall Street professionals tell everyday investors what stocks to buy. But now they have to follow some of these amateurs for signs of where the market is headed next.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Interesting Reads:

Wall Street traders load up hedges.

What the future of NFTs will look like.

Ranking the reputation of big brands.

Shell plans 50K EV charger installs.

No such thing as independent CBs.

How a student-athlete earns $1.5M?

Kids make $30K from crypto mining.

Market Moving Headline: “The Dow is forecast to have peaked and will gradually decline during the next year. Risks are heavily weighted to the upside, but peak growth, inflation and Fed tapering could weigh on equity markets.”

Source: Moody's