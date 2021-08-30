Fintech Focus For August 31, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "Charm is a major driver for support in the markets.”

Source: Cem Karsan

One Big Thing In Fintech: WonderFi Technologies Inc, a platform providing the masses exposure to a finance model that replicates market-making, borrowing, lending and exchanging without expensive institutional middlemen, begins trading on the Neo Exchange on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

As part of the development, Benzinga spoke with WonderFi co-founder and CEO Ben Samaroo, as well as early backer Kevin O’Leary.

Source: Benzinga

Watch Out For This: Gary Gensler, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Monday that a ban was “on the table” for a practice that underpins some of the most popular free stock-trading apps.

Source: New York Times

Market Moving Headline: "In short, this fall we still expect our mid-cycle transition to end with a 10%+ S&P 500 correction, but a narrative of either fire or ice will determine the leadership from here. As such, our recommendation is a barbell of defensive quality with financials to participate and protect in either outcome."

Source: Morgan Stanley