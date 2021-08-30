Fintech Focus For August 31, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: "Charm is a major driver for support in the markets.”
Source: Cem Karsan
One Big Thing In Fintech: WonderFi Technologies Inc, a platform providing the masses exposure to a finance model that replicates market-making, borrowing, lending and exchanging without expensive institutional middlemen, begins trading on the Neo Exchange on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
As part of the development, Benzinga spoke with WonderFi co-founder and CEO Ben Samaroo, as well as early backer Kevin O’Leary.
Source: Benzinga
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Square to launch paid subscription.
- SFOX taps Goldman Sachs leader.
- Takeaways from Toast’s S-1 filing.
- Plans for global stablecoin network.
- Veritran secures Trivest investment.
- Standard Chartered launches DLT.
- Cubans looking to regulate cryptos.
- Bitso hiring on a Facebook Veteran.
- Zilch approaching a US expansion.
- Parallel Finance adds $22M round.
- FV Bank secures $8M in a Series A.
- Crypto firms eye access to the Fed.
- Alpaca secures $50M to scale API.
- BNPL Paidy looks to a public offer.
- Dorsey planning build of new DEX.
- Fintech Origin raises a $56M round.
- Ideanomics plans to purchase VIA.
- Visa, UnionBank partner on fintech.
Watch Out For This: Gary Gensler, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Monday that a ban was “on the table” for a practice that underpins some of the most popular free stock-trading apps.
Source: New York Times
Interesting Reads:
- Oil, gasoline prices rise as Ida hits.
- Cryptocurrency investing’s problem.
- Paulson calling crypto a big bubble.
- Banks are sterilizing bank liquidity.
- Simone Biles to release first NFTs.
- US ended 20-year Afghanistan war.
Market Moving Headline: "In short, this fall we still expect our mid-cycle transition to end with a 10%+ S&P 500 correction, but a narrative of either fire or ice will determine the leadership from here. As such, our recommendation is a barbell of defensive quality with financials to participate and protect in either outcome."
Source: Morgan Stanley
