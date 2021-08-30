 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For August 31, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 9:19pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: "Charm is a major driver for support in the markets.”

Source: Cem Karsan

One Big Thing In Fintech: WonderFi Technologies Inc, a platform providing the masses exposure to a finance model that replicates market-making, borrowing, lending and exchanging without expensive institutional middlemen, begins trading on the Neo Exchange on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

As part of the development, Benzinga spoke with WonderFi co-founder and CEO Ben Samaroo, as well as early backer Kevin O’Leary.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Square to launch paid subscription.
  • SFOX taps Goldman Sachs leader.
  • Takeaways from Toast’s S-1 filing.
  • Plans for global stablecoin network.
  • Veritran secures Trivest investment.
  • Standard Chartered launches DLT.
  • Cubans looking to regulate cryptos.
  • Bitso hiring on a Facebook Veteran.
  • Zilch approaching a US expansion.
  • Parallel Finance adds $22M round.
  • FV Bank secures $8M in a Series A.
  • Crypto firms eye access to the Fed.
  • Alpaca secures $50M to scale API.
  • BNPL Paidy looks to a public offer.
  • Standard Chartered launching DLT.
  • Dorsey planning build of new DEX.
  • Fintech Origin raises a $56M round.
  • Ideanomics plans to purchase VIA.
  • Visa, UnionBank partner on fintech.

Watch Out For This: Gary Gensler, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Monday that a ban was “on the table” for a practice that underpins some of the most popular free stock-trading apps.

Source: New York Times

Interesting Reads:

  • Oil, gasoline prices rise as Ida hits.
  • Cryptocurrency investing’s problem.
  • Paulson calling crypto a big bubble.
  • Banks are sterilizing bank liquidity.
  • Simone Biles to release first NFTs.
  • US ended 20-year Afghanistan war.

Market Moving Headline: "In short, this fall we still expect our mid-cycle transition to end with a 10%+ S&P 500 correction, but a narrative of either fire or ice will determine the leadership from here. As such, our recommendation is a barbell of defensive quality with financials to participate and protect in either outcome."

Source: Morgan Stanley

