Fintech Focus For August 27, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "Make mistakes faster.”

Source: Andrew Grove

One Big Thing In Fintech: Large institutional transactions above $10m made up the majority of DeFi transactions in the second quarter of this year.

Source: Markets Media

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Home Lending Pal secures $2.2M.

Inside Facebook plans for banking.

Meet Shares, a stock market app.

Tuna taps $3M to tackle payments.

WealthKernel launches Sipp tech.

Quantitative Brokers added algos.

Sensibill, FreeAgent have teamed.

eToro’s Q2 crypto income soaring.

Credijusto, i2c team on credit cards.

MX Technologies weighing a sale.

FIS, NYDIG push crypto adoption.

Airwallex plants roots inside of U.S.

Paradigm leads $8M Euler funding.

Indyfin secures about $2M to scale.

Nubank readies for public offering.

BM Tech CEO on future of fintech.

JPM leads Aumni’s $50M funding.

Israel’s big fintech scene to disrupt.

Elopage secures $38M in funding.

Nubank looking for $55B valuation.

BNPL Afterpay debuts advertising.

Roofstock buying Great Jones tech.

Nium crosses $1B valuation mark.

TikTok cutting crypto-related posts.

Finicity expanding MVS availability.

CoreLogic taps ICE Mortgage tech.

Watch Out For This: The hosts of "Pennies: Going In Raw," one of the most popular finance and investment-themed podcasts, are putting on P:GIR Live, an event catering to the financial community on social media, on Sept. 7-8 in Reno, Nevada.

Ahead of the event, Benzinga chatted with P:GIR’s Mitch Hennessey to learn more.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

Banks saw a 40% overdraft bump.

YouTube removing COVID videos.

Drop in lumber to save $40K/home.

Twitter adds paid ticketed Spaces.

Salesforce CEO talks remote work.

Market Moving Headline: “While news of bombings at the Kabul airport has resulted in some volatility this morning, it has become consensus that Jackson Hole will be more or less a non-event as investors are moving expectations for any major Fed taper announcement to later this year,” said Christopher Murphy, Susquehanna International Group co-head of derivatives strategy.

Source: Bloomberg