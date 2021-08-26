'Pennies: Going In Raw' Podcast Making Finance Cool Again With Live Nevada Event

The hosts of "Pennies: Going In Raw," one of the most popular finance and investment-themed podcasts, are putting on P:GIR Live, an event catering to the financial community on social media, on Sept. 7-8 in Reno, Nevada.

Ahead of the event, Benzinga chatted with P:GIR’s Mitch Hennessey to learn more.

About: Hennessey, known by his alias Hugh Henne, is a stock trader and the founder of private wealth firm Hennessey Capital Management.

He co-hosts the podcast with Dan Knight, who goes Dan, Deity of Dips on social media.

P:GIR, of which Benzinga is a media sponsor, makes finance consumable, unpacking for listeners often complex barriers to financial freedom. As part of an investment competition out of the College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno, funded by Hennessey, P:GIR is hosting two events.

The first – on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Silver Legacy Hotel – will consist of a series of 30-minute panel discussions on topical market developments, trading psychology, strategy, charting, and more.

The second – on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the University of Nevada and Little Waldorf Saloon – will consist of a student-only event, bolstering Hennessey and the University of Nevada’s College of Business student investment competition.

In attendance, alongside Hennessey and Knight, are other prominent traders and financial media influencers like PJ Matlock of Atlas Trading. All discussions will be recorded.

The Why: “I’m going on year eight and a half of trading and the whole reason I’m doing the investment competition is that my passion really is teaching personal finance," said Hennessey.

Hennessey and Knight started one of the most successful finance and stock market podcasts to break down barriers to financial wellness. During their early years, Hennessey said trading was difficult given a lack of direction and know-how.

“The barrier to entry to trading is so high,” he noted. “Eventually, we shifted into personal finance and interviewing CEOs – business people – so it’s really starting to evolve.”

After growing his relationship with the University of Nevada over the past year, Hennessey decided to make a donation, as well as host an investment competition and event for students. After publicizing the event on social media, followers wondered whether they too could join.

After some thought, P:GIR went ahead and expanded the event, quickly running out of tickets; expected are nearly 500 attendees.

“I have like 30,000 direct messages and I’m not able to just sit there and answer,” Hennessey added. “This is an opportunity for us to look each other in the eyes and not the screen, or through a username.”

What To Expect: Hennessey, who had an incredible run in 2020, turning $50,000 into a little over $1 million, says that market success is predicated on a sense of direction and know-how.

Graphic: Pinned Tweet featuring Hennessey’s 4-month 2020 return.

“We just want to make this a really positive experience for everybody,” the trader noted in reference to his vision to build long-term relationships with students, as well as provide P:GIR fans a positive, entertaining, and informative experience. “It’s about putting together like-minded people.”