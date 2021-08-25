Fintech Focus For August 26, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "Patience is a virtue, and I'm learning patience. It's a tough lesson.”

Source: Elon Musk

One Big Thing In Fintech: One of the major reasons the NFT trend is so spectacular is because it transforms the value proposition for creators. Instead of enlisting a publisher, gallery, or record label to monetize creative works, artists can carve out a larger slice of the total pie. This paradigm shift also breaks down the traditional stratification between consumers and creators.

Source: Crunchbase

Watch Out For This: Commercial real estate, given a multiyear boom in demand, may offer investor portfolios diversity and income.

In unpacking commercial real estate as an investment, Tom Zuber of Zuber Lawler led a Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit conversation between Ian Selig of Safehold Inc and David Auerbach of World Equity Group.

Source: Benzinga

Market Moving Headline: “Even if the central bank were to complete tapering by August 2022, as JPMorgan expects, there may still be an additional $850 billion to $1 trillion of additional liquidity injected into the financial system.”

Source: Bloomberg