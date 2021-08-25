Fintech Focus For August 26, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: "Patience is a virtue, and I'm learning patience. It's a tough lesson.”
Source: Elon Musk
One Big Thing In Fintech: One of the major reasons the NFT trend is so spectacular is because it transforms the value proposition for creators. Instead of enlisting a publisher, gallery, or record label to monetize creative works, artists can carve out a larger slice of the total pie. This paradigm shift also breaks down the traditional stratification between consumers and creators.
Source: Crunchbase
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Horizon, Dash team on blockchain.
- Flink raising for financial inclusion.
- BBVA’s Aqua enters Latin America.
- Douugh added a new robo advisor.
- Cloud adoptions will remain robust.
- Neobank Nerve caters to creatives.
- Citi lays groundwork for BTC trade.
- F10 added new fintech accelerator.
- Binance not capable of supervision.
- South-East Asia fintech landscape.
- Cosaic adds new no-code platform.
- BoA granted record patent number.
- Bloomberg finishes index rebrands.
- FinTech Frontier adds new partner.
- Paradigm leads Series A for Euler.
- MovoCash expands fund transfers.
- Coinbase deploys Solarisbank KYC.
- NatWest launches new renters app.
- Balance secures a $25M Series A.
- Fiserv striking up new partnerships.
- Visa and Ascenda team over APAC.
- Everyware added new certification.
Watch Out For This: Commercial real estate, given a multiyear boom in demand, may offer investor portfolios diversity and income.
In unpacking commercial real estate as an investment, Tom Zuber of Zuber Lawler led a Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit conversation between Ian Selig of Safehold Inc and David Auerbach of World Equity Group.
Source: Benzinga
Interesting Reads:
- OnlyFans axes its content decision.
- China stock concerns get dismissed.
- How Cook grew Apple over tenure?
- Could COVID lead to autoimmunity?
Market Moving Headline: “Even if the central bank were to complete tapering by August 2022, as JPMorgan expects, there may still be an additional $850 billion to $1 trillion of additional liquidity injected into the financial system.”
Source: Bloomberg
