Fintech Focus For August 26, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 5:04pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: "Patience is a virtue, and I'm learning patience. It's a tough lesson.”

Source: Elon Musk

One Big Thing In Fintech: One of the major reasons the NFT trend is so spectacular is because it transforms the value proposition for creators. Instead of enlisting a publisher, gallery, or record label to monetize creative works, artists can carve out a larger slice of the total pie. This paradigm shift also breaks down the traditional stratification between consumers and creators.

Source: Crunchbase

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Horizon, Dash team on blockchain.
  • Flink raising for financial inclusion.
  • BBVA’s Aqua enters Latin America.
  • Douugh added a new robo advisor.
  • Cloud adoptions will remain robust.
  • Neobank Nerve caters to creatives.
  • Citi lays groundwork for BTC trade.
  • F10 added new fintech accelerator.
  • Binance not capable of supervision.
  • South-East Asia fintech landscape.
  • Cosaic adds new no-code platform.
  • BoA granted record patent number.
  • Bloomberg finishes index rebrands.
  • FinTech Frontier adds new partner.
  • Paradigm leads Series A for Euler.
  • MovoCash expands fund transfers.
  • Coinbase deploys Solarisbank KYC.
  • NatWest launches new renters app.
  • Balance secures a $25M Series A.
  • Fiserv striking up new partnerships.
  • Visa and Ascenda team over APAC.
  • Everyware added new certification.

Watch Out For This: Commercial real estate, given a multiyear boom in demand, may offer investor portfolios diversity and income.

In unpacking commercial real estate as an investment, Tom Zuber of Zuber Lawler led a Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit conversation between Ian Selig of Safehold Inc and David Auerbach of World Equity Group.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: “Even if the central bank were to complete tapering by August 2022, as JPMorgan expects, there may still be an additional $850 billion to $1 trillion of additional liquidity injected into the financial system.”

Source: Bloomberg

