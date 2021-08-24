 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For August 25, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 8:53pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: "The purpose of our lives is to be happy."

Source: Dalai Lama

One Big Thing In Fintech: New SEC Chair declares 'Nakamoto Invention Is Real' while warning exchanges about trading digital asset securities.

Source: Bitcoin Magazine

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Voyager Digital trading on the TSX.
  • OKEx intros $10M Metaverse offer.
  • Ramp doubles its value in 5 months.
  • Pngme adds $15M to expand offer.
  • How mid-size banks survive fintech.
  • Coinbase slammed on its support.
  • Cora raises $116M Series B round.
  • Coinbase is now available in Japan.
  • Cal Athletics, FTX intro relationship.
  • Morocco’s Chari.ma bought Karny.
  • Stax added credit card capabilities.
  • Chainalysis releasing DeFi metrics.
  • Robinhood really a crypto exchange.
  • Kredivo to become publicly traded.
  • LITH token teams up with the UFC.
  • GoDocs attracted M33 investment.
  • Khatabook secures Series C round.
  • InfStones added $10M in Series A.
  • Circle, Coinbase derisk stablecoins.
  • TruMark teamed with NCR on tech.
  • TT, Mysteel team to launch offering.
  • Blockstream secures $210M round.
  • Paxos plans stablecoin rebranding.
  • Citigroup looks to trade BTC future.
  • Substack began accepting bitcoins.
  • MicroStrategy announces BTC buy.

Watch Out For This: Binance and BitMEX exchanges have come under regulatory pressure, but coordinated crypto oversight seems limited in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Musk admitted to self-driving issue.
S&P 500 doubles to the fastest bull.
Funds trimming their hawkish bets.
Biden praises adoption of a budget.
Trudeau to ban foreign home buys.
Cathie Wood optimistic over China.
Ten cities weather COVID-19 risks.
The most well-funded tech startups.
Market Moving Headline: “The good news is that our economic recovery is unlikely to fully reverse, given lack of political will for a return to stricter lockdown measures. But evidence of a slowdown in third-quarter economic activity will continue to mount in the coming weeks, putting the Fed’s 7 percent real GDP growth projection for 2021 out of reach.”

Source: Guggenheim

