Fintech Focus For August 25, 2021
One Big Thing In Fintech: New SEC Chair declares 'Nakamoto Invention Is Real' while warning exchanges about trading digital asset securities.
Source: Bitcoin Magazine
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Voyager Digital trading on the TSX.
- OKEx intros $10M Metaverse offer.
- Ramp doubles its value in 5 months.
- Pngme adds $15M to expand offer.
- How mid-size banks survive fintech.
- Coinbase slammed on its support.
- Cora raises $116M Series B round.
- Coinbase is now available in Japan.
- Cal Athletics, FTX intro relationship.
- Morocco’s Chari.ma bought Karny.
- Stax added credit card capabilities.
- Chainalysis releasing DeFi metrics.
- Robinhood really a crypto exchange.
- Kredivo to become publicly traded.
- LITH token teams up with the UFC.
- GoDocs attracted M33 investment.
- Khatabook secures Series C round.
- InfStones added $10M in Series A.
- Circle, Coinbase derisk stablecoins.
- TruMark teamed with NCR on tech.
- TT, Mysteel team to launch offering.
- Blockstream secures $210M round.
- Paxos plans stablecoin rebranding.
- Citigroup looks to trade BTC future.
- Substack began accepting bitcoins.
- MicroStrategy announces BTC buy.
Watch Out For This: Binance and BitMEX exchanges have come under regulatory pressure, but coordinated crypto oversight seems limited in the U.S., Europe and Asia.
Source: Bloomberg
Market Moving Headline: “The good news is that our economic recovery is unlikely to fully reverse, given lack of political will for a return to stricter lockdown measures. But evidence of a slowdown in third-quarter economic activity will continue to mount in the coming weeks, putting the Fed’s 7 percent real GDP growth projection for 2021 out of reach.”
Source: Guggenheim
