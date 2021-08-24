Fintech Focus For August 25, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "The purpose of our lives is to be happy."

Source: Dalai Lama

One Big Thing In Fintech: New SEC Chair declares 'Nakamoto Invention Is Real' while warning exchanges about trading digital asset securities.

Source: Bitcoin Magazine

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Voyager Digital trading on the TSX.

OKEx intros $10M Metaverse offer.

Ramp doubles its value in 5 months.

Pngme adds $15M to expand offer.

How mid-size banks survive fintech.

Coinbase slammed on its support.

Cora raises $116M Series B round.

Coinbase is now available in Japan.

Cal Athletics, FTX intro relationship.

Morocco’s Chari.ma bought Karny.

Stax added credit card capabilities.

Chainalysis releasing DeFi metrics.

Robinhood really a crypto exchange.

Kredivo to become publicly traded.

LITH token teams up with the UFC.

GoDocs attracted M33 investment.

Khatabook secures Series C round.

InfStones added $10M in Series A.

Circle, Coinbase derisk stablecoins.

TruMark teamed with NCR on tech.

TT, Mysteel team to launch offering.

Blockstream secures $210M round.

Paxos plans stablecoin rebranding.

Citigroup looks to trade BTC future.

Substack began accepting bitcoins.

MicroStrategy announces BTC buy.

Watch Out For This: Binance and BitMEX exchanges have come under regulatory pressure, but coordinated crypto oversight seems limited in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Musk admitted to self-driving issue.

S&P 500 doubles to the fastest bull.

Funds trimming their hawkish bets.

Biden praises adoption of a budget.

Trudeau to ban foreign home buys.

Cathie Wood optimistic over China.

Ten cities weather COVID-19 risks.

The most well-funded tech startups.

Market Moving Headline: “The good news is that our economic recovery is unlikely to fully reverse, given lack of political will for a return to stricter lockdown measures. But evidence of a slowdown in third-quarter economic activity will continue to mount in the coming weeks, putting the Fed’s 7 percent real GDP growth projection for 2021 out of reach.”

Source: Guggenheim