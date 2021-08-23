Fintech Focus For August 24, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “You create your own game in your mind based on your beliefs, intents, perception and rules.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: One of the countries that no longer has access to Western Union is Afghanistan.

This is because the company decided to suspend all services to the embattled country until the current situation is better understood. Yes, you read that right. The money transmitter that is one of the two most popular services in the country has decided to shut down operations at the exact time that the average citizen needs help the most.

Source: Pomp

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Today, users want transparency but they also want personalization, comprehensiveness, and simplicity.

Understanding how to get this balance right and how to give your platform a stand-out design can be the difference between success and failure in a competitive marketplace.

Source: Sifted

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: “If inflation expectations were to move significantly higher, the Fed would be forced to tighten more quickly and probably slow the economy more than they would like.”

Source: Ben Bernanke