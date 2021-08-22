Fintech Focus For August 23, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Rising interest rates could be the kryptonite to the bubble in long-duration assets.”

Source: Rich Bernstein

One Big Thing In Fintech: In the past two weeks, ProShares, Invesco Ltd., VanEck, Valkyrie Digital Assets, and Galaxy Digital have all filed plans for bitcoin futures ETFs. If approved, the funds would make trading bets on bitcoin’s future value akin to buying a stock.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Other Key Fintech Developments:

PayPal adds crypto trading service.

DriveWealth raises $450M in funds.

DLT is at critical juncture in markets.

Binance wants to add $100M in VC.

Chime is valued at $25B after raise.

Citizens, Trust team partner Teslar.

OpenSea passes $1B trade volume.

Eurex launches bitcoin ETF futures.

Public hones financial literacy offer.

Avalanche launches DeFi incentive.

Coinbase ready to buy more crypto.

Cboe eyes market structure reform.

Watch Out For This: They’re twin industrial and system engineers that sell real estate, produce music with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Roy Woods, Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott and Kirko Bangz. They also run a startup.

Meet the Chandani twins, the duo behind THEMXXNLIGHT, an Indian-American group redefining R&B.

In light of THEMXXNLIGHT’s drop of "Naughty or Nice," Benzinga spoke with Akash (Kush) and Krish (Luv) Chandani to learn more about their unique start, route to success and visions for the future.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

Twitter is testing newsletter feature.

U.S. expanding Kabul evacuations.

Citadel to take $500M from Melvin.

How large brands are using TikTok.

Market Moving Headline: Tapering is a good development for the economy. It shows the Fed feels confident enough in the recovery to pull back a bit of support. Conditions may not be perfect, but they could be strong enough to move from a wheelchair to some heavy-duty crutches, especially if it means keeping overheating symptoms like inflation at bay.

Source: Ally Invest