 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Apple
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
Share:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) posted Q3 earnings of $24.13 billion, an increase from Q2 of 12.28%. Sales dropped to $81.43 billion, a 9.1% decrease between quarters. Apple earned $27.50 billion, and sales totaled $89.58 billion in Q2.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Apple posted an ROCE of 0.38%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Apple is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Apple's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Insight

Apple reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.3/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.0/share.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Microsoft, Robinhood, Walmart And More
Fortnite Maker Epic Games-Google Battle Gets Murkier With Latest Revelations
How Is Apple Pitting Siri Against Google Assistant, Alexa?
Russia Seeks Removal Of Alexei Navalny's App From Apple, Google App Stores
Expert Ratings For Apple
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEFintech News