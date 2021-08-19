Fintech Focus For August 20, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “It’s not a coincidence that the mid-February to mid-March 2020 downturn literally started the day after February expiration and ended the day of March quarterly expiration. These derivatives are incredibly embedded in how the tail reacts and there’s not enough liquidity, given the leverage, if the Fed were to taper.”

Source: Cem Karsan

One Big Thing In Fintech: As COVID-19 and the proliferation of digital everything profoundly changed how the world operates, Deloitte's fourth annual "Global Blockchain Survey" finds that the financial services industry (FSI) must accelerate toward product modernization and distribution to achieve economic growth.

Source: Deloitte

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Qase.io added $500K seed funds.

Coinbase looking to crypto winter.

Reali adds $100M for fintech offer.

Tiger Global gives Nacelle $50M.

Fractional Token Company raises.

Epiphany announces VIP access.

MUFG supports Coinbase launch.

Stax launches credit card offering.

CRED launches P2P lending offer.

Rainshine Global to raise $150M.

A digital yuan helping push fintech.

Wells Fargo, NYDIG partnering.

MoneyLion reporting more growth.

One secures new $40M Series B.

Revolut adds salary-advance offer.

AmerisourceBergen adds FirstView.

Rainshine to launch fintech offers.

MX, Goalry partnered on wellness.

CME denying $16B bid for Cboe.

Wire in Visa’s Fast Track program.

SEC honing in on DeFi regulation.

VeradiVerdict: Custom yield vaults.

Citi connects to ICE Clear Europe.

OneBlinc adds underbanked offer.

Robinhood crypto revenue jumps.

GoCardless, Piano have partnered.

FinTech Collective is eyeing DeFi.

Ferret secures a $4M seed round.

WAX launches Carbon Offset NFT.

Nerve has launched new neobank.

Watch Out For This: An enterprising brother-sister team in a North Dallas suburb are pulling down as much as $32,000 a month by eschewing the lemonade stand and focusing instead on mining Ethereum.

Source: Benzinga

Market Moving Headline: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists lowered their forecast for U.S. economic growth for 2021, citing a bigger-than-anticipated impact from the Covid-19 delta variant that bodes for further supply-chain disruptions and elevated inflation.

Source: Bloomberg