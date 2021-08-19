 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For August 20, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 7:39pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “It’s not a coincidence that the mid-February to mid-March 2020 downturn literally started the day after February expiration and ended the day of March quarterly expiration. These derivatives are incredibly embedded in how the tail reacts and there’s not enough liquidity, given the leverage, if the Fed were to taper.”

Source: Cem Karsan

One Big Thing In Fintech: As COVID-19 and the proliferation of digital everything profoundly changed how the world operates, Deloitte's fourth annual "Global Blockchain Survey" finds that the financial services industry (FSI) must accelerate toward product modernization and distribution to achieve economic growth.

Source: Deloitte

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: An enterprising brother-sister team in a North Dallas suburb are pulling down as much as $32,000 a month by eschewing the lemonade stand and focusing instead on mining Ethereum.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

  • Top NBA pick gets paid in bitcoins.
  • More mutual fund-ETF conversion.
  • OnlyFans eyeing explicit video ban.
  • Boosters are a mockery of vaccine.
  • Analysis on growth of NFT gaming.

Market Moving Headline: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists lowered their forecast for U.S. economic growth for 2021, citing a bigger-than-anticipated impact from the Covid-19 delta variant that bodes for further supply-chain disruptions and elevated inflation.

Source: Bloomberg

