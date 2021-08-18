 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For August 19, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 10:01pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “For as long as we’ve been taking confidence metrics associated with how well the people trust institutions … that confidence interval is the lowest in history.”

Source: Tobias Heaslip

One Big Thing In Fintech: Alinea, a smart investing app for a younger generation of investors, formally announced the closure of a $2.1 million raise led by Y Combinator, with participation from Goodwater Capital, Harvard Management Company, Kima Ventures, and Dragon Capital, among others.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Trading.TV, an online, social livestream community for investors, formally announced the closure of a $6.1 million seed round led by L Catterton Growth, Activant, Navy Capital, and Tribe Capital.

As part of the development, Benzinga spoke with Trading.TV CEO and founder Tobias Heaslip.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

  • Blumira secures $10.3M Series A.
  • China blocking retirement money.
  • Wall Street, big tech lost on health.
  • FTC to get involved in Tesla probe.

Market Moving Headline: Most Federal Reserve officials agreed last month they could start slowing the pace of bond purchases later this year, judging that enough progress had been made toward their inflation goal, while gains had been made toward their employment objective.

Source: Bloomberg

