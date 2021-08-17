How to Invest Alongside Kevin O'Leary in a Fintech Start-Up?

Investing is evolving. The meme stock craze has attracted many new investors to the stock market. Equity crowdfunding is also giving everyday investors non-traditional access to investing in private companies, something traditionally reserved for venture capital (VCs) firms. “Shark” Kevin O’Leary, Beanstox Chairman and co-owner, likes the idea.

What is Beanstox?

Although meme stocks can be fun, or scary depending on who you are…over 100 million Americans have no investment account, and Beanstox was designed for them. The Beanstox app gives people access to simple automated wealth building, and the Beanstox approach to investing for each client is personalized portfolios using ETFs.

Not every investing platform lets its users actively trade high-flying stocks like AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) and Gamestop (NYSE: GME). Beanstox aims to get people focused on automated “Seriously Simple Investing" even if they also want to take their chances with trading ideas on other platforms.

Beanstox CEO and Co-Owner Connor O’Brien appeared on Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep last month and stressed the wealth-building benefits of consistently adding to a long-term investment portfolio, even if you’re also a short-term trader. Here’s the interview, just after the 1-hour mark. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBU5WMi1Tjc&t=3611s

“There are people that can do both,” he said. “You can have your core portfolio, that is your steady strategy to build and grow your wealth, and then you have your trading ideas, where you gradually do a bit of trading and maybe pick 10 or 20 stocks that you want to own. But keep the core portfolio there so you’re always building your wealth. Even if your trades aren’t working. The core portfolio is doing its job.”

The investment approach Beanstox uses for clients, he said, was inspired by O’Leary’s investing principles, emphasizing a diversified portfolio of ETFs that hold dividend growth, growth and technology stocks, which O’Brien believes sets Beanstox apart from all other platforms.

The actual investing is personalized for each client based on their investment goals and risk profile determined by information provided by clients. The app takes into account time horizon, risk tolerance, and other factors in determining the mix of ETFs for each individual.

“Even if you don’t know anything about investing, it will do it for you. If you do know a lot about investing, you can see the set of ETFs that your personal financial inputs select for you,” O’Brien said. “We look at all … [thousands of] ETFs that exist. And we screen them down.”

What is the Beanstox Crowdfunding?

Crowdfunding involves allowing “the crowd”, many individuals, to invest in private companies. Investing in private opportunities had traditionally been reserved for institutional investors. More crowdfunding platforms have become established, market size is growing, and everyday investors are getting more access to private company investment opportunities.

With Beanstox, crowdfunding gives investors the opportunity to invest as little as $250 (or more) alongside “Shark” Kevin O’Leary, Chairman and co-owner.

Beanstox ran a crowdfunding campaign in 2020 that sold out at $1.07 million well before the scheduled closing date. In 2021, new regulations increased the crowdfunding limits from $1.07 million to $5 million, allowing Beanstox to launch a second crowdfunding campaign. See more info on Beanstox’s ongoing crowdfunding at www.StartEngine.com/Beanstox .

All of the information, material, and/or content contained in the program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

Kevin O’Leary is a strategic advisor and paid spokesperson for StartEngine, which owns the funding portal hosting the Offering.

Beanstox Inc. (“Beanstox”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser and has arranged for brokerage services to be provided by DriveWealth LLC., a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. DriveWealth is not affiliated with Beanstox.

Investments in securities: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Before investing, consider your investment objectives and risk tolerance levels and Beanstox’s charges and expenses. The information provided herein is for illustrative purposes only and does not constitute personalized investment advice, recommendations or solicitations to hold, buy or sell any investment or security of any kind. Beanstox’s internet-based advisory services are designed to assist clients in achieving investment goals. They are not intended to provide comprehensive tax advice or financial planning with respect to every aspect of a client's financial situation and do not incorporate specific investments that clients hold elsewhere. For more details, see our Form ADV Part 2A and Part 3 CRS and other disclosures at www.beanstox.com.

